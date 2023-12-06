Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated Partners with Nickelodeon for Our World Global Initiative Celebrating Children

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is partnering with Nickelodeon to celebrate all children through Our World—a brand-new global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. Together with a coalition of partners, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. joins Nickelodeon in providing resources and best-practices for kid-driven philanthropic opportunities that allow this new generation to take action in their communities and beyond.

JJOA Standard Logo (PRNewswire)

"With Our World Nickelodeon is building on its longstanding prosocial legacy and community relationships, harnessing the power of the brand's iconic franchises and global ecosystem, as well as the expertise of our coalition of partners to upskill, uplift, and empower kids around the world," said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Nickelodeon and Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount. "Through this initiative we will provide accessible pathways to encourage kids to take action, no matter how small, and inspire them to believe they can make a difference."

Launched in May, the multiplatform Our World initiative focuses on the healthy development of youth agency as a key component to a successful childhood and includes a digital destination that links kids, parents and caregivers to developmentally appropriate activities, as well as to partner organizations with additional resources. The brand also amplifies kids' experiences, telling their stories across its global ecosystem of platforms.

On November 20, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. served as a lead Our World partner with UNICEF USA, Nickelodeon and its parent company Paramount, to celebrate World Children's Day—UNICEF's annual day of action for children, by children. Nickelodeon marked World Children's Day with "takeovers" and shadowing experiences at CBS Sports and CBS News stations in various locations. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. had four winners participate in World Children's Day takeovers – Heru Sa Shekhem (Miami Chapter), Lillian Phillips (North Suburban Atlanta Chapter), William Aristide (Miami Chapter), and Langston Howard (Oakland County Chapter).

Founded in 1938 by Black mothers, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is regarded as the largest and most prominent African American family organization representing over 70,000 family members including mother members, associates, fathers, teens, and children throughout 262 chapters nationwide. This new partnership with Nickelodeon is a part of the organization's stellar 85th anniversary year in 2023.

National President Kornisha McGill Brown said, "For 85 years, Jack and Jill of America has been committed to serving children and providing them with opportunities to thrive. We are very grateful to be a leading coalition partner of Nickelodeon Our World, elevating the voices and role of kids today in our society. The Nickelodeon Our World initiative's aim of helping children develop a healthy sense of agency and self-confidence aligns with the principles of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, and we are happy to expand our reach through this partnership, have a greater impact, as well as celebrate all children—on mission, on purpose."

Caregivers and kids can access resources and more information about Nickelodeon's Our World at www.nickourworld.com.

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA, INC.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its 262 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, Jack and Jill is considered the largest African American family organization in the nation representing 70,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers, and children ages two through 19. For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Candace Moore, Communications Manager, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

CMoore@jack-and-jill.org │ (202) 920-5508

Elizabeth Chisolm, Executive Director, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

echisolm@jack-and-jill.org │ (202) 667-7010

Nickelodeon Our World Key Art (PRNewswire)

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. 85th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack and Jill of America, Inc.