EverRoot and Laila Ali Partner to Launch New Soft Chew Dog Supplements

EverRoot Dog Supplements Introduces NEW Soft Chews: Form and Function Combine to Help Dog Owners Champion Their Dogs' Individual Health Needs and Preferences

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverRoot, powered by Purina, is teaming up with world-class athlete, fitness and wellness advocate, and LailaAliLifestyle.com Brand CEO, Laila Ali, to introduce a new form to its trusted line of dog supplements, EverRoot Dog Supplements Soft Chews. Available across a variety of key health benefit areas, the new soft chew option is designed to help pet parents further personalize their dog's supplement plan to meet their unique needs and preferences.

As a four-time undefeated boxing world champion who followed in her father's footsteps, beloved global icon and humanitarian, Muhammad Ali, Laila has a deep understanding and passion for keeping herself in top physical condition. And as a dog lover, Laila also shares a deep commitment to personalizing the health journey for her dogs, Malibu and Buddy. Because just like humans, dogs have unique needs that sometimes need a little extra support above and beyond their normal diet.

"Partnering with EverRoot on the launch of the soft chew supplements has helped to further educate me on the impact providing proper nutrition to my dogs can have on their health," Laila said. "I want them to be around for the long haul, so it feels good to know I'm giving my dogs the best chance to look and feel their best with tasty soft chews they love."

EverRoot soft chews are expertly formulated to cater to a variety of essential health needs for dogs in a new, convenient and palatable form.

"In addition to having unique needs, every dog has their own preferences," said Dr. Annie Valuska, a pet behavior scientist at Purina. "For example, you might notice that your dog prefers soft, meaty treats instead of crunchy biscuits. That's why I'm so excited that EverRoot is giving dog owners more options with the soft chew supplement form. It's another great way to personalize your dog's supplement plan to their specific tastes."

What sets EverRoot apart is its commitment to sourcing the finest, high-quality ingredients from around the world, including organic chamomile and oils from wild-caught Alaskan salmon and cod from Marine Stewardship Council-certified fisheries.

EverRoot soft chews encompass a variety of key health benefits and natural ingredients for dogs, including:

Multi-Benefit: Formulated with spirulina to support dogs' immunity and featuring ingredients like pumpkin and cod liver oil to promote healthy digestion and skin health.

Hip and Joint: Eases joint stiffness due to regular exercise and activity. Contains green-lipped mussels and omega-3 fatty acids from a blend of salmon oil and cod oil.

Skin and Coat: Ideal for dogs with sensitive skin, with vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids from cod liver oil and safflower oil.

Calming: Made with natural chamomile, perfect for dogs exhibiting nervousness, hyperactivity, discontentment, or responding to environmental stress.

Digestion: Formulated with pumpkin and probiotics, aids in reducing occasional loose stool due to environmental stress or dietary changes.

EverRoot Dog Supplements Soft Chews are available now at select retailers and online through EverRoot's website for $24.99. As a special offer, download the myPurina app today to redeem your free sample of the EverRoot Multi-Benefit Soft Chew supplement.

For more information, please visit www.EverRoot.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and EverRoot. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

