BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS, MAKERS OF "THE WORLD'S BEST SNACK MEAL," ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIAL ICON CHRISTY CARLSON ROMANO

Christy joins the iconic tuna brand to encourage consumers to "Eat BEEfore You Eat" this busy holiday season

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the holidays, people across the country experience oh-so-familiar hunger pangs while they wait for their "big" afternoon and evening meal plans. There has been no name for the holiday "before" meal and no consensus as to what is that perfect solution. Until now. Enter Bumble Bee, the first brand to claim this Snack Meal moment, as the perfect solution to hold you over until your big meal plans - "Eat BEEfore You Eat."

To inspire consumers to grab Bumble Bee for an easy "Eat BEEfore You Eat" snack meal this holiday season, the seafood brand and self-proclaimed maker of the "World's Best Snack Meal" has teamed up with actress, millennial Disney icon and podcast host, Christy Carlson Romano. Best known for her roles in Disney's "Kim Possible," "Even Stevens," and "Cadet Kelly," today Carlson Romano is the face of a highly publicized YouTube channel and the founder of the PodCo Network, hosting podcasts on nostalgic and present-day entertainment topics.

"I know that for my family, the days leading up to big holiday celebrations are filled with errands, to-do lists, and a lot of time in the kitchen preparing for big meals," shares Carlson Romano. "That's where Bumble Bee can come in handy, in a major way! My kids and I love grabbing a tuna pouch or kit on our way out the door. And I've even been known to tear open my favorite Lemon Pepper seasoned tuna pouch when cooking a meal – a few bites of tuna while I cook keeps me full and doesn't create another kitchen mess to clean up."

Tuna offers an excellent source of high-quality protein. Research shows that eating enough protein can help you feel full with less food, and stay full for longer.1 The United States Department of Agriculture's 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend two servings of seafood per week because seafood provides healthy omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Nearly 90 percent of Americans do not meet this recommendation. Packaged tuna is an accessible, affordable, and convenient option to increase your seafood intake.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Christy to get the word out about Bumble Bee tuna!" says Dana Kowal, Brand Marketing Director at Bumble Bee. "She's helping reach younger consumers with our message that tuna is an affordable, nutritious, convenient, and delicious protein source. Our ready-to-eat pouches, Snack on the Run kits, Quick Catch bowls, and cans in a variety of flavors make things easy. They're great for those in between snack meal moments and to hold you over before the big holiday feasts."

In the past 18 months, Bumble Bee has introduced several new snack-focused items to their award-wining product line, including a new kid-friendly Ranch flavor addition to the popular 'Snack on the Run!™' kits, and three new flavor additions – Applewood Smoke, Teriyaki, and Mediterranean Herbs & Spices - to the growing line of Bumble Bee® Wild-Caught Tuna Pouches.

Follow along with Bumble Bee and Christy Carlson Romano on social media this holiday season at @bumblebeefoods (Instagram and TikTok) and @thechristycarlsonromano (Instagram) and @christycarlsonromano (TikTok). Visit BumbleBee.com for more information on products, and where to purchase near you.

ABOUT BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS

Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people's lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.

