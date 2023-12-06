AdTheorent Health Audiences, Powered by HABi™, Earn Neutronian's NQI Certification for Data Quality, Privacy and Transparency

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Health, a division of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning and privacy-forward solutions to drive advertiser outcomes, today announced that it has earned Neutronian's NQI Data Quality certification, awarded to companies that maintain the highest standards of data quality, privacy, and transparency. AdTheorent Health received Neutronian's NQI Data Quality certification for its groundbreaking algorithm-based, ID-independent Health Audiences, powered by HABi™.

AdTheorent Health Audiences, powered by HABi™, achieve Neutronian NQI Data Quality Certification (PRNewswire)

Using the most comprehensive, primary-sourced health dataset in market, HABi enables health advertisers to research, create and activate ID-independent health audiences in one platform.

Advertisers can explore de-identified health records in real time based on diagnosis, procedures, prescribed medication, healthcare specialty and many other attributes. Based on the attributes selected, users can see a variety of health Insights, such as top diagnosis, top prescribed medication, top procedures performed, age, gender, and geographical breakdown, and then correlate such insights with available targetable digital media. This allows advertisers to create and activate custom health audiences on the platform that are tailored to their unique objectives. These AdTheorent Health Audiences are ID-independent, privacy-forward and fully customizable with the highest performance in market.

To become Neutronian Certified, AdTheorent Health underwent a comprehensive audit of the processes, procedures and data used to build AdTheorent Health Audiences. The "Certified by Neutronian" badge, supported by proprietary and innovative data-evaluation procedures, helps brand and agency marketers identify top-quality, privacy compliant datasets to use for their marketing efforts. For buyers of marketing data, Neutronian certification provides transparency and clarity with an independent verification of data quality. This eases the data vetting burden on buyers and helps high-quality data providers stand out from the rest.

AdTheorent Health went through a Neutronian's rigorous audit process covering five main categories of data quality, privacy and transparency including:

Consent standards and opt-in/out process



Privacy and compliance disclosures (ex. GDPR, CCPA, etc.)

Data sources and data capture mechanisms



Transparency of data sources and data use details externally

Type(s) of dataset – deterministic and/or modeled



Data cleansing practices – de-duplication, removal of fraudulent data, etc.

Data processing and retention controls



Statistical methodology utilization – modeling, weighting, etc.

Methods used to evaluate data accuracy



Frequency of evaluating data performance

AdTheorent Health exceeded all Neutronian Certification criteria, providing marketers the confidence that AdTheorent Health Audiences, built by HABi, have been qualified through an extremely comprehensive and in-depth audit of data sources, processes and privacy compliance.

"Having the highest standard of data quality, privacy and transparency is particularly important in the healthcare industry and we are honored that AdTheorent Health Audiences, built by HABi, received the Neutronian NQI certification," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent Health Audiences represent a groundbreaking approach to audience creation, and this certification validates AdTheorent's position as a leader in privacy-forward and industry compliant healthcare solutions."

"We are pleased that AdTheorent Health has earned Neutronian Certification for its prioritization of data quality, privacy, and transparency," said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and co-founder of Neutronian. "AdTheorent Health's transparent approach to audience creation, utilizing de-identified health data that is then correlated to real time programmatic signals, allows health marketers to achieve their desired advertising outcomes in the most privacy-forward way possible – this is a tangible differentiator in the health advertising ecosystem."

To learn more about AdTheorent Health, please visit AdTheorentHealth.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Neutronian:

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy "credit scores" and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.

AdTheorent Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdTheorent Health