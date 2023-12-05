Infinix Redefines Mobile Gaming with HOT 40 SERIES Global Launch

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix officially launches the HOT 40 series, featuring the HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40, and HOT 40i models providing gamers of all budgets an action-packed smartphone to level up their mobile entertainment experience. This new series showcases significant upgrades in processor, display, camera capabilities, and software. While maintaining its leading position in fast charging in its category, it continues to offer a fast and fun experience in mobile gaming and entertainment.

Infinix HOT 40 SERIES (PRNewswire)

"The HOT 40 SERIES leads the way with its exceptional performance and groundbreaking features, all packed in an aesthetically stunning design. It embodies Infinix vision of delivering a high-quality experience to our users, merging advanced technology with style and practicality, and all at a reasonable price," said Summer Yao, HOT Series Product Director at Infinix.

The Pinnacle of Smartphone Gaming & Entertainment

The HOT 40 SERIES is designed to deliver exceptional performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and entertainment. The HOT 40 Pro boasts an enhanced 5000mAh long-lasting battery, integrated with the exclusive Power Marathon solution. With the Ultra Power Saving mode, users can enjoy up to 2 hours[1] of calling time when the power is as low as 5%.

The device also features 33W Enduring FastCharge technology, equipped with real-time temperature monitoring. This innovative technology enables users to charge the battery from 20% to 75% in just 35 minutes[1], ensuring both safety and prolonged battery life for up to 4 years[1].

The HOT 40 Pro is a game-changer for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core 6nm gaming processor, this device boasts a 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate — eight times more precise than standard screens. It is further supported by a Hard-Gyroscope sensor and Infinix's XBOOST Gaming Engine, enabling gamers to tailor their gaming settings for optimal performance. This combination ensures a seamless and immersive mobile gaming experience.

Unparalleled Speed & Performance

The HOT 40 Pro is equipped with a flagship 120Hz FHD+ screen, delivering a silky-smooth experience. Additionally, the HOT 40 SERIES introduces the Magic Ring, a new feature that keeps users effortlessly informed about face lock status, charging status, and voice calls.

With up to 16GB[2] of expandable memory, the HOT 40 Pro doubles the performance of the physical 8G memory, enabling faster loading times, and supporting up to 18 applications to be opened simultaneously. The device is also packed with Infinix's groundbreaking Metamaterial Antenna, offering faster and more reliable signal performance with File Download Speed increased by 68%[1], Signal Strength boosted by 6dB, and Game Latency reduced by 36%[1].

Infinix HOT 40 SERIES comes in three models: HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40 and HOT 40i (PRNewswire)

Fantastic Photographs & Sharp Selfies

As camera usage continues to grow, the HOT 40 Pro steps up with enhanced capabilities. It boasts a 108MP main camera with the HM6 sensor, ensuring sharp and clear images with 0.64-micron pixels, even after cropping. The 2MP macro lens is ideal for capturing close-up shots of textures and intricate details. The 32MP AI-enhanced front camera delivers exceptional group photos and selfies, even in low-light, thanks to its advanced front flash.

Moreover, the HOT 40 Pro offers various modes for exciting photos and videos on different occasions, including Professional Portrait Mode, Sky Remap, and Dual View Video, enhancing the photography and videography experience.

In terms of design, the HOT 40 SERIES stands out with a dazzling design featuring a layer of sparkling crystals against a starry texture. This design has a lustrous finish that shifts in appearance as it reflects light from different angles. The HOT 40 Pro is available in Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Palm Blue, and the newly introduced Starfall Green. This new color option combines black and green in a luminous, color-shifting blend, creating an aurora-like effect reminiscent of a starlit sky.

Availability

Priced below $200, the HOT 40 SERIES will be tailored to specific market needs and prices will vary from region to region. Stay tuned to Infinix's regional pages and social channels for updates on availability and pricing.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1] The data comes from Infinix labs. The actual use performance may vary slightly based on the test environment. [2] Including 8GB Extended RAM. 8GB RAM version's availability varies in different stores. Please consult Infinix's sales team for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinix