MDU Resources Names Chief Utilities Officer

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has approved the appointment of Garret Senger as chief utilities officer for the company's electric and natural gas utility business, effective Jan. 6.

Senger currently is executive vice president of regulatory affairs, customer service and administration for the utility business. Senger's new role will be effective the same day that Nicole A. Kivisto assumes the role of president and CEO of MDU Resources.

"Garret will do an excellent job leading the day-to-day utility operations with the rest of our senior management team," Kivisto said. "Garret has been with the company 40 years and is well-versed in regulated utility operations. He will remain focused on ensuring we continue to safely serve our customers with reliable, affordable electricity and natural gas."

Senger holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and master's degree in business administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

