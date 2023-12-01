Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 27,715 vehicles, an increase of 3 percent compared to November 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 323,836 vehicles; an increase of 21 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,677 vehicles in November, an increase of 8 percent compared to November 2022.
Sales Highlights
- Second best November total sales with 27,715 vehicles sold
- Best-ever monthly sales of CX-90 with 5,055 vehicles sold
- Best-ever November sales of CX-50 with 3,954 vehicles sold
- Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 6,193 vehicles sold
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 4,943 vehicles, an increase of 61.2 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 54,176 vehicles; an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 8,607 vehicles, an increase of 109 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 68,713 vehicles; an increase of 67 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
November
November
YOY %
% MTD
November
November
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,504
3,023
(17.2) %
(17.2) %
28,073
25,781
8.9 %
8.9 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,415
2,124
(33.4) %
(33.4) %
15633
11,952
30.8 %
30.8 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,089
899
21.1 %
21.1 %
12440
13,829
(10.0) %
(10.0) %
Mazda6
0
0
-
-
0
335
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
451
449
0.4 %
0.4 %
8,551
5,433
57.4 %
57.4 %
MX-5
182
243
(25.1) %
(25.1) %
4435
2,199
101.7 %
101.7 %
MXR
269
206
30.6 %
30.6 %
4116
3,234
27.3 %
27.3 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
6,193
4,457
38.9 %
38.9 %
71403
48,510
47.2 %
47.2 %
CX-5
9,556
12,692
(24.7) %
(24.7) %
133374
138,082
(3.4) %
(3.4) %
CX-9
2
4,025
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
17449
30,885
(43.5) %
(43.5) %
CX-50
3,954
2,260
75.0 %
75.0 %
38841
18,266
112.6 %
112.6 %
MX-30
0
0
-
-
100
324
(69.1) %
(69.1) %
CX-90
5,055
0
-
-
26045
0
-
-
CARS
2,955
3,472
(14.9) %
(14.9) %
36,624
31,549
16.1 %
16.1 %
TRUCKS
24,760
23,434
5.7 %
5.7 %
287,212
236,067
21.7 %
21.7 %
TOTAL
27,715
26,906
3.0 %
3.0 %
323,836
267,616
21.0 %
21.0 %
*Selling Days
25
25
280
280
