George "The Iceman" Gervin Documentary Now Streaming on the NBA App

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "ICEMAN," the long-awaited documentary on one of the greatest NBA scorers of all time, George Gervin, is officially available on the NBA App. The film was created by GameAbove Entertainment and also is set to premiere on NBA TV on December 13.

"ICEMAN" is a sports documentary about George "The Iceman" Gervin's basketball career. Gervin is a pro and college Hall of Famer and was once the most dominant scorer in the NBA. Known for his use of the finger roll, Gervin's style and play influenced many athletes during and after his era. For over a decade, he left defenders and spectators in awe with his ability to score at will, even over the most formidable defenders. His accolades include four NBA scoring titles, nine All-Star appearances, and being honored as one of the top 50 NBA players of all time. He is still listed as one of the top 10 all-time leaders in points per game.

One of the film's executive producers, Tyler Nimmons, said, "George has a captivating story of tribulations and triumphs. This documentary amplifies his success in the NBA and will captivate viewers with how amazing of a player he was. But many aren't aware of how his past experiences have shaped who George is today—still one of San Antonio's most beloved people and a champion for its community. The film honors his legacy, his mark on the game of basketball, and his impact on many lives."

The documentary is a must-watch for San Antonio Spurs fans as they can enjoy celebrating the team's rich history of generational players. Gervin is part of an elite group of ten players part of the Spurs organization to have their number retired. Gervin's #44 jersey was lifted into the rafters in 1987 and then he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

"We're extremely excited to have this film on the NBA App and NBA TV. To premiere this film with a global sports brand such as the NBA is great. We're very thankful for their collaboration," added GameAbove Entertainment's president, Khalid Walton.

Download the NBA App to stream "ICEMAN" on supported devices, including the iOS app, Android app, Android TV, Apple TV, select gaming consoles, and more.

