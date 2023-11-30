HundredX Partners with Forbes to Create 2024 Best Brands for Customer Service Rankings

Powered by HundredX Data, the First-of-Its-Kind List for Forbes Recognizes the Top 300 Brands for Customer Service According to Consumers

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Forbes, customer insights and strategy firm HundredX, Inc. today announced the 2024 Best Brands for Customer Service List. Powered by HundredX data, the list recognizes the top 300 brands for customer service based on over four million pieces of consumer feedback on over 3,000 businesses during the past year.

Photo courtesy of HundredX (PRNewswire)

TOP COMPANIES

The top five brands for overall best customer service outperformed competitors in all categories measured including people, speed, services proved and problem resolution. This year's top five include:

The UPS Store Chick-fil-A REI USAA Trader Joe's

The 300 companies on this year's list are winning over customers due to the service they provide, with a clear connection to the likelihood customers will spend with the brand again. The honorees include brands in a range of industries from quick serve and sit-down restaurants to airlines and credit card companies.

"At HundredX, we believe that listening to real customers — or "The Crowd" as we like to say — is essential to achieving both performance and purpose. The businesses that understand and then meet their customers' needs better than competitors will always be the most successful," says HundredX CEO and Founder Rob Pace. "We're thrilled to further expand our partnership with Forbes and honor those top companies providing excellent service for customers within our data."

The 2024 Brands for Customer Service is the first of its kind for Forbes, but an extension of HundredX's partnership with the organization. Past Forbes' lists powered by HundredX include Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Experience All-Stars and the Inaugural Halo 100.

METHODOLOGY

The Best Brands for Customer Service List takes a holistic view of service, examining a brand's people, technology and processes from the eyes of the customer. While service-related dimensions vary by industry, consumers provide feedback within the following categories:

People interacted with when purchasing or receiving a good or service

Speed of providing the good or service

Services associated with provided the good or service

Resolution of problems

HundredX's unique model for collecting customer feedback generates funding for more than a thousand cause-related organizations while simultaneously providing businesses with authentic feedback and perspectives of everyday consumers.

HundredX turns consumer feedback into a new currency for social good. The company is able to gather such large volumes of data by partnering with charitable organizations to encourage feedback in return for funding. To date, HundredX has provided more than nearly $20 million to various causes.

For more information or to find out how your brand ranks among competitors and why, visit https://hundredx.com/forbes-customer-service.

About HundredX:

HundredX is a mission-based data and consumer insights provider. HundredX does not make investment recommendations. However, we believe in the wisdom of the crowd to inform the outlook for businesses and industries. For more info on specific drivers of customer service, other companies within 80+ industries we cover, or if you'd like to learn more about becoming a partner in the Data for Good movement, please reach out: https://hundredx.com/contact.

