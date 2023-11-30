Colgate® Partners with Seven-Year-Old Musical Prodigy Miles the Music Kid to Create an Original Song to Elevate Your Brushing Routine

Available exclusively on Spotify, the track was designed to be two minutes long, the recommended amount of time for brushing your teeth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles Bonham, the seven-year-old musical genius captivating millions on social media with his incredible musical talents, has teamed up with Colgate® to create a fun, two-minute original song, "Brushin' My Teeth," tailored for your brushing routine. Miles, a musical prodigy with a staggering 2.3 million Instagram followers, plays eight instruments and often shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he creates, produces, and performs his songs, using his impressive talent and knowledge of advanced editing software.

Earlier this year, Miles captivated audiences by creating an entire beat using only his Colgate toothbrush that quickly went viral. Inspired by his talent, Colgate has partnered with Miles to transform his beat into an electrifying song featuring sounds created from a variety of Colgate's innovative oral care products. This catchy two-minute song also serves as a fun and engaging way to inspire kids to follow the recommended two-minute brushing routine, fostering a commitment to a healthy smile. This partnership underscores Colgate's dedication to embracing healthy habits and enjoying oral care rituals.

"The Colgate team is thrilled to be part of Miles' catchy tune created using sounds from our products," said Jen Caballero, Senior Director, Oral Care, Colgate-Palmolive. "Colgate's long-standing commitment to promoting healthy smiles includes educating kids and their families on good oral care habits. Partnering with Miles allows us to share this infectious song with everyone, making the whole twice-daily teeth-brushing routine a lot more fun!"

Join in on the fun song of "Brushin' My Teeth" with Colgate and Miles the Music Kid to upgrade your oral care routine. The full song is available exclusively on Spotify and featured in Colgate's "2 Mins 2 Fresh" custom toothbrushing playlist. The behind-the-scenes look at Miles's process of creating his original track can also be viewed on his Instagram account, @milesmusickid .

