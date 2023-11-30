careviso: Now Launching Patient Health Plan Discovery

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- careviso, a leading healthcare technology company, is launching a new offering within their existing prior authorization business: patient health plan coverage detection, or "Discovery."

careviso launches Patient Health Plan Discovery for prior authorization and transparency services

Annually, careviso processes more than one million prior authorizations, making a significant impact on streamlining the healthcare process. Recognizing a critical pain point for healthcare providers in confirming patient coverage, Discovery is poised to empower careviso's expanding customer base by capturing previously unknown health plan insurance information.

Transparency Redefined

In a landscape where in 2022, identifying accurate health insurance information remains a challenge. Many health care claims revert to self-pay due to difficulties in determining the correct insurance details, initiating lengthy collection cycles with inefficient labor hours and administrative burdens. Discovery addresses this issue head-on, aiming to significantly reduce bad debt write-offs and streamline the collection process.

Enhancing Healthcare Transparency Through Technology

As an integral component of careviso's advanced technology solutions, Discovery plays a pivotal role in achieving the company's mission of bringing true transparency to healthcare. By providing a comprehensive view, careviso empowers physicians and all healthcare providers to make informed decisions. This, in turn, leads to increased access to care, substantial cost savings, and improved revenue management for healthcare organizations.

Streamlined Support for Providers: Accelerating the Prior Authorization Process

careviso's cutting-edge technology simplifies and accelerates the prior authorization process, effectively reducing administrative burdens and costs for healthcare providers. This efficiency translates into increased and faster access to necessary treatments for patients, ensuring that they receive timely care when they need it most.

As careviso continues to grow and innovate, they remain dedicated to their mission of fostering transparency, enhancing efficiency, and improving patient care within the healthcare industry. Through cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment, careviso is a driving force behind a brighter future for healthcare. To learn more, visit: www.careviso.com and click on the "contact" button.

