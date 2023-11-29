Sky Zone Appoints Yogi Jashnani as Chief Revenue Officer

Tenured Fortune 500 Executive Will Play a Pivotal Role in Accelerating the Brand's Growth and Bolstering Marketing Strategy

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Yogi Jashnani as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Yogi will oversee all aspects of sales and revenue management, further supporting Sky Zone's national expansion plans through franchise and corporate growth.

"I'm honored to serve in this position and am committed to accelerating Sky Zone's revenue growth by providing families with an unparalleled experience," said Yogi. "With such incredible franchisees and corporate associates, Sky Zone's growth trajectory is limitless. I'm thrilled to be part of such an exciting time as we work to optimize our sales activities, elevate guest interaction with the brand, and pave the way for further expansion in 2024 and beyond."

Yogi's impressive career boasts over a decade of experience at Fortune 500 companies. He spent eleven years in various marketing and sales leadership roles at Capital One, and for two years he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President for Advance Auto Parts. Most recently, Yogi was Chief Commercial Officer at private equity-backed Ideal Image MedSpa, a leading direct-to-consumer wellness brand. There he drove explosive growth in revenue and margins and helped bring in new equity investors.

With extensive experience in marketing, analytics, technology solutions, and customer-centric efforts, Yogi's role as Sky Zone's CRO extends beyond just revenue growth. Working closely with the executive team, Yogi will be responsible for enhancing the brand's digital marketing infrastructure, data-driven programming, and food and beverage functions, as well as growing Sky Zone's membership base to accelerate sales and profitability.

"Yogi's appointment as CRO marks an exciting chapter in the brand's journey," said Grant Lyon, Chairman of the Board. "The combination of Yogi's proven track record in Private Equity and Fortune 500 environments and enthusiasm for the company puts Sky Zone in a unique position ahead of the new year—poised for continued innovation and advancement in the active entertainment industry."

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

