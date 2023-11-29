Pella Corporation Completes Acquisition of Lawson Industries Inc.

The national window and door manufacturer strengthens its presence in South Florida

PELLA, Iowa, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation announced today that it has completed the acquisition of aluminum window and door manufacturer Lawson Industries, Inc. The closing of this transaction bolsters Pella's presence in Florida and enables the company to serve all customers and channels with a robust portfolio of materials, brands, and services.

Pella Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pella Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to officially welcome Lawson team members to our Pella family. Together, we look forward to meeting customer needs in the Florida region through a full suite of brands, including Pella, Custom Window Systems (CWS), Avanti, and now Lawson," said Nick Cross, Vice President of Vinyl for Pella Corporation.

Lawson has served the Florida market for more than 60 years with its skilled team of approximately 300 team members. The company offers a deep understanding of the unique needs of Florida customers and brings a legacy of quality that makes it an excellent fit with Pella. The powerful combination of two legacy brands is expected to accelerate growth, create operational efficiencies, and enhance the customer experience.

"We are extremely excited about Lawson's future as part of the Pella Family of Brands," said Lawson President Harold Bailey. "We have built strong relationships with the Pella team over the past several months and are confident we made the right decision for our team members and the continued growth and success of the business."

The acquisition enables Pella to strategically expand and build scale in the high-growth Florida area. Lawson will benefit from Pella's expertise in driving operating improvements, while Pella's family of brands will be strengthened by leveraging Lawson's aluminum offerings across its distribution channels. This acquisition brings a wealth of expertise together that is unmatched in the industry and promises a continued commitment to quality, innovation, and service to the Florida market.

About Pella Corporation

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pella, Iowa, Pella is the most preferred window and door brand by homeowners.* With 10 brands, 20 manufacturing locations, over 11,000 team members and nearly 250 showrooms, the Pella family of brands offers a robust product offering and national distribution to serve customers across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more visit pressroom.pella.com .

*Study of homeowner perceptions of leading national brands. Study commissioned by Pella, 2021.

