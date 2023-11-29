Gerber Awarded Clean Label Certifications from Renowned Non-Profit Clean Label Project, Marking Largest U.S. Baby Food Company Partner to Date

Gerber Earns Most First 1,000 Day Promise Certifications, Reinforcing Gerber's Position as the Leader in Quality Childhood Nutrition

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber, the leader in early childhood nutrition for almost 100 years, is now the largest U.S. baby food company to partner with Clean Label Project®. As part of this new partnership, Gerber is also proud to share they have been awarded the most First 1,000 Day Promise certifications – the most comprehensive of all Clean Label Projects' certifications – of any U.S. infant feeding brand. Additionally, Gerber earned the Purity Award and Pesticide Free certification for key products in its baby food portfolio.

Gerber Awarded Clean Label Certifications from Renowned Non-Profit Clean Label Project

The First 1,000 Day Promise certification requires third party testing for process and packaging contaminants, chemical contaminants, and heavy metals to meet the non-profit's highest quality standards.

"The Clean Label Project's recognition validates Gerber's own high quality standards and unwavering commitment to providing parents the peace of mind they deserve when feeding their families. Gerber products are reviewed, tested and approved by child nutrition experts, dietitians and scientists," said Tarun Malkani, President and CEO at Gerber. "For more than 90 years, we've been focused on feeding generations of babies high-quality, nutritious foods and we look forward to continuing this partnership as we submit more of our products for certification."

As of today, Clean Label Project has certified 29 Gerber products with plans to seek certification for additional products in the near future.

"Clean Label Project applauds Gerber's commitment to not only meet the standards of the FDA but to also go above and beyond with some of the strictest standards in the world," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director at Clean Label Project. "The discussions in the media over the last few years around what is safe for baby have shed a light on the issues facing our food supply today, and we're confident we can work with regulators and brands including Gerber to ensure safe, nutritious options for babies today and in the future."

Among the products that received three Clean Label Project certifications are the Wonderfoods™ Natural Banana pouch, Grain and Grow™ Strawberry Apple Puffs, Grain and Grow™ Oatmeal single grain baby cereal, and a variety of purees like 2nd Foods® Butternut Squash puree. Gerber can trace every fruit and veggie in their purees back to the farms and fields where they were grown, in addition to checking, verifying, and approving them every step of the way.

To learn more about Gerber's Clean Label Certified products, commitment to quality nutrition and unique agriculture practices, visit gerber.com/quality.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

ABOUT CLEAN LABEL PROJECT

Clean Label Project is a national non-profit and standards development organization with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. Clean Label Project uses retail sampling and testing to benchmark product quality and purity of America's best-selling food and consumer products, conduct consumer product investigations, publish peer-reviewed studies, and award Clean Label Project's coveted evidence-based certifications. Learn more about Clean Label Project at www.CleanLabelProject.org.

