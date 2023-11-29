The future of orthodontics, and docbraces, in Nova Scotia - something to smile about

With deep roots in the region, Canada's largest orthodontist network welcomes new orthodontists to four clinics in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - docbraces, Canada's leading orthodontics clinics network, announces today the addition of new orthodontists to lead four of its established clinics in Nova Scotia. The additions help docbraces secure its presence in the province, where the brand was founded in 2016. The newly graduated orthodontists who have joined local docbraces clinics include Dr. Nidusha Ranaweera at Bedford Orthodontics, Dr. Hussein Haji at docbraces Truro and docbraces Hatheway Yarmouth, Dr. Sidney Mugford at Metro Orthodontic Specialists in Halifax and Dr. Nafisa Molla at docbraces Halifax and docbraces Dartmouth.

A pioneer in Orthodontics and co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer at docbraces, Dr. Bob Hatheway played a pivotal role in recruiting the new doctors.

"We are very happy to welcome Doctors Ranaweera, Haji, Mugford and Molla to our team," says Dr. Hatheway. "These exceptional doctors have already started providing our patients in the region with the best care available today. We are honoured to have them as part of our partnership and to know they've chosen this region and country to continue their practice."

Originally from Sri Lanka, Dr. Ranaweera immigrated to Wolfville, Nova Scotia in 2010 to complete her undergraduate education at Acadia University. In 2019, she graduated with Distinction from Dalhousie University with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery. She then moved to Toronto for her Hospital residency at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she received training in the management of dental emergencies and the dental needs of medically compromised individuals. Dr. Ranaweera completed her studies at the University of Toronto with a Master of Science degree and clinical specialty residency in Orthodontics, graduating in June 2023. Delighted to return to the East Coast where she enjoys strong ties in the community, Dr. Ranaweera is thrilled to work with Bedford patients of all ages to create a smile they love.

Originally from Belleville, Ontario, Dr. Hussein Haji has a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Dalhousie University and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Toronto. After completing a year of science at the University of Waterloo, he obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy at Dalhousie University. He then pursued dentistry and received a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) at the University of Toronto, followed by general practice residency in New York. He completed his specialty training at the University of British Columbia, where he earned a Diploma in Orthodontics alongside a Masters in Craniofacial Science. Dr. Haji is pleased join the Truro and Yarmouth communities alongside his wife and fellow Orthodontist, Dr. Molla.

"I speak on behalf of my peers when I say we are ready to join the docbraces network to build the confidence of our patients, one beautiful smile at a time," says Dr. Haji.

Originally from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Dr. Sidney Mugford attended Cape Breton University where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Dr. Mugford then went on to Dalhousie University where she received a Doctorate of Dental Surgery. She practiced general dentistry for three years before returning to school to pursue a Masters in Clinical Dentistry in Orthodontics at the University of Western Ontario. Dr. Mugford's passion for orthodontics is matched by her love for all things East Coast, where she is eager to contribute to the well-being of the community. Dr. Mugford will lead the team at Metro Orthodontic Specialists.

Dr. Nafisa Molla joins the docbraces family with a diverse educational background and specialization in Orthodontics. Dr. Nafisa Molla completed her undergraduate studies in Health Sciences at the University of Toronto, and then obtained a Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) in Bangladesh. Dr. Molla obtained a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) at the University of Toronto, followed by general practice residency in New York. She then pursued specialization in the field of orthodontics and completed a Masters in Medical Sciences (Orthodontics) at the University of Alberta, with research focused on dentofacial orthopedics in children. Dr. Molla will be practicing at two clinics serving the Halifax and Dartmouth areas, alongside her husband Dr. Haji.

Over the past few years, the Atlantic Provinces have seen tremendous economic growth and increase in population. All levels of government are working in tandem with industry and professional associations to encourage newly graduated doctors to set up their practices or accept posts in the region.

"We're delighted to welcome these four bright stars in orthodontics to our network and the Atlantic Provinces region," says George Jeffrey, CEO of Canadian Orthodontic Partners, the company behind the docbraces network. "docbraces has strong, deep roots in Nova Scotia and with this new group of doctors, we can be sure the future is even brighter for us here. We're delighted they've made the choice to join our team."

Founded January 2016, Canadian Orthodontic Partners operates a network of 71 clinics under the docbraces brand. Driven by its purpose of building self-esteem, one beautiful smile at a time, the company has become the leading orthodontics provider in Canada and the second largest in North America. The company is currently working on expansion plans across Canada which will include both organic growth and possible acquisitions.

To learn more about Canadian Orthodontic Partners, its expansion in the East Coast and Canada please visit canadianorthodonticpartners.com

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners (canadianorthodonticpartners.com) runs support services for docbraces (docbraces.com) and its network of community-based clinics — so the clinic teams can deliver personalized orthodontic treatment and build confidence in their patients, one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, COP empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

Orthodontist-founded and led, the network values Trust, Learning, Confidence and Community. COP is committed to building a world-class culture where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. Through a network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the vision of Canadian Orthodontic Partners is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence.

