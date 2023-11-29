FORM Announces Sales & Marketing Team Member Promotions to Advance its Commercial Organization in 2024

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the top image recognition and field execution platform for teams, recently announced the promotions of four key team members across its sales and marketing departments to position the team for greater success in the new year. The promotions include Kevin Corcoran, now Chief Sales Officer and formerly VP of Account Management; Matt Collins , now Chief Marketing Officer from VP of Marketing; Lisa Wanda, now VP of Account Management from Director of Account Management; and Erin Wiggins , now Director of Account Management from Senior Account Manager.

FORM, the leading field execution platform for enterprise teams (PRNewsfoto/FORM) (PRNewswire)

The promotions signal FORM's readiness for accelerated growth in 2024. With AI spending expected to increase by 20-25% in the new year, market demands have indicated a path toward aggressive expansion into new industries looking to use image recognition AI for greater efficiency, accuracy, and automation. The industry pioneer plans to further develop its image recognition offering and core capabilities such as task management and audit and inspection software to meet growing demand and broaden its global footprint of over 1,000 customers across 135 countries, including PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch, and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "As we continue to grow, it's important that we adapt to meet the needs of our customers and prospects and stay ahead of the curve," says Ali Moosani, FORM CEO. "Kevin, Matt, Lisa, and Erin are all exceptional leaders who have a proven track record of understanding what our customers and our prospects need, and then going out and serving them with excellence."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world and have received numerous accolades from G2, Capterra, Forbes, and Forrester. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chrissy Priest, Marketing Director

chrissy.priest@form.com

479-366-8193

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORM