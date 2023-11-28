Ocutrx Named to Fast Company's List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Highlighting the Most Promising Technological Advancements, the List Celebrates Innovations Across Industries That Are Set to Transform the Future

IRVINE, Calif. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where vision loss and impairment affect millions, Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. , a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and 3D technology, has been recognized for its groundbreaking work. Today, Ocutrx announces its inclusion in Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, a prestigious accolade that honors technology breakthroughs with the potential to shape the future of industries and improve lives.

At the heart of Ocutrx's recognition is its latest innovation, OcuLenz™ , an AR/XR headset engineered to enhance visual clarity for individuals living with advanced macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of vision loss in adults over 65 . This innovative device represents a significant step forward in visual aid technology. User-friendly and lightweight, OcuLenz stands as a beacon of hope for those who need it most, employing advanced pixel manipulation to overlay high-contrast images onto the user's viable field of view.

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

Adding to its capabilities, the OcuLenz headset is designed for both functionality and mobility. Users can freely move and perform everyday tasks while wearing it, benefiting from its high resolution of 2.5K per eye and an extensive field of view. This transformative tool shifts the focus from impaired central vision to more effective peripheral vision, enhancing users' overall experience.

"What an incredible honor," said Michael Freeman, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Ocutrx. "Developing the OcuLenz headset was directly inspired by our father, Gen. Richard Freeman's, diagnosis with Advanced Macular Degeneration. His condition and indomitable spirit were the catalysts for our invention. This personal endeavor has evolved with the hope of helping millions more facing similar visual challenges. Receiving this award is not only a recognition of our technological innovation but also a validation of our mission to significantly improve the quality of life for those affected by visual impairments."

Ocutrx is committed to revolutionizing human vision by harnessing AR/XR technology to enhance and expand visual experiences. To discover more, visit OcutrxTechnologies.com . Pre-orders for the OcuLenz headset are now available at OculenzAMD.com .

Click here to see the final Next Big Things in Tech list, which will be included in the Winter 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company, hitting newsstands on December 5.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com .

About OcuLenz

OcuLenz for AMD, Ocutrx Technologies' advanced AR headset, marks a major advancement in aiding those with advanced macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardts (the juvenile form of AMD). This innovative device, rooted in personal experience and driven by compassion, is set to significantly enhance visual perception and quality of life for AMD sufferers. With its high-tech design utilizing pixel manipulation, high resolution, and a broad field of view, OcuLenz opens up a clearer, more vivid world, ensuring that the central vision loss characteristic of AMD no longer dictates the boundaries of a patient's world. Pre-orders are available at OculenzAMD.com.

About Ocutrx

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrextech.com.

