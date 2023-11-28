MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announced Providing CMS for China's Largest New Energy Vehicle Company

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that its subsidiary is providing CMS for China's largest new energy vehicle company. By signing the Generalized Streaming Media Control System (CMS) Development Agreement, HOLO is expected to usher in a breakthrough in the new energy vehicle business.

The new energy vehicle company, the largest new energy vehicle company in China, is also the largest new energy vehicle company in the world in terms of sales volume. By October 2023, the new energy vehicle company's cumulative sales of cars this year have exceeded 2.3 million. The company has sold its products to more than 400 cities in over 70 countries and regions around the world.

According to the agreement, HOLO provides the design and development program of a common (including SG, ESEA, and SU models) streaming media control system. Its main contents are as follows: first, providing hardware and software design solutions for the system, which are divided into solutions for the three modules of camera, controller and display. Second, providing solutions for data analysis, optical analysis, platform-based analysis, system analysis, and imaging analysis. Third, to do the relevant EMC, performance, environment and other tests and delivery in the way satisfied by the new energy vehicle company. Fourth, verify the above solutions together with the company. Fifth, if there is a need to change the condition of the new energy vehicle models (e.g. SG, ESEA, SU), we will cooperate with the vehicle company to complete the change. Sixth, reserve expandable artificial intelligence (AI) functions.

HOLO will provide integrated holographic vision software and hardware solutions for new energy vehicles, including holographic light detection and ranging solutions based on holographic technology, holographic vision point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical hologram solutions, holographic light sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology. Providing new energy vehicle companies with holographic advanced driver assistance system (ADA) software and hardware development services. Given this new energy vehicle company is China's largest company in the field of new energy vehicles, and also acclaimed for the largest sales volume of new energy vehicles in the world, the enterprise has occupied a huge market, which means the cooperation between the two listed company's will bring positive financial impact on the overall operating income of the two sides.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology.

