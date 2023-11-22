WiMi Announced a Virtual Reality Interaction Based on Visual Attention and Kinesthetic Information

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed a virtual reality interaction based on visual attention and kinesthetic information. Visual attention refers to a human's ability to selectively pay attention to and process some specific information in the external environment, and kinesthetic information refers to a human's ability to gain an understanding of the environment by perceiving their body movement and touch information. Combining visual attention and kinesthetic information can break the limitations of traditional virtual reality interaction methods and enable users to interact with virtual environments in a more natural, realistic and intuitive way. The virtual reality interaction model based on visual attention and kinesthetic information has important research and application value in the field of virtual reality.

In WiMi's visual attention and kinesthetic information-based VR interaction model, the system can obtain visual attention and kinesthetic information and realize interaction by tracking the user's eye movements and head movements. For example, when a user gazes at an object in a virtual environment, the system can record the user's gaze point in the virtual environment in real-time, acquire the user's visual attention, and trigger corresponding interactions based on the user's gaze point, such as zooming, rotating, or moving the object. At the same time, the system can also capture the user's head posture and movement through head motion tracking technology, and realize the perspective change of the virtual environment according to the user's head movement, so that the user can explore the virtual environment more freely. Realize a more realistic and natural virtual reality interaction experience.

The visual attention mechanism is designed to enable the user to focus on areas or objects of interest in a virtual environment by simulating the human attention mechanism. Through computer vision algorithms, targets in the virtual environment are detected and tracked. Key visual features such as color, texture, shape, etc. are extracted from the target. These features can be used to calculate the saliency of the target, i.e., how important the target is in the whole virtual environment. Using computer vision algorithms, the saliency score of the target is calculated. Based on the saliency score of the target, the visual attention of the user is directed to the region of interest in the virtual environment. This can be achieved by adjusting visual factors such as light, color, and contrast in the virtual environment to attract the user's attention. In contrast, kinesthetic information processing is used to enable users to perceive real motion experiences in virtual environments by simulating human motion perception mechanisms. Utilizing sensor devices, the user's motion is captured and tracked. Based on the captured motion information, motion reconstruction is performed on the objects in the virtual environment. Feedback the motion information in the virtual environment to the user to enhance their motion perception experience.

VR technology has developed rapidly in recent years and has shown great potential in several fields. VR interaction based on visual attention and kinesthetic information is one of the important research directions. By combining visual attention and kinesthetic information, the realism and immersion of virtual reality interaction can be improved, the user's immersion and participation can be enhanced, and a more intelligent and natural virtual reality interaction can be realized.

The VR interaction based on visual attention and kinesthetic information can be applied in a variety of fields such as gaming, education, and healthcare. For example, in the gaming industry, a more realistic gaming experience can be provided by directing the user's attention and simulating real action feedback. In the education field, visual attention and kinesthetic information can be utilized to design more vivid and interactive teaching content and improve learning effects. In the medical industry, virtual reality can be utilized for surgical simulation and rehabilitation training to improve the accuracy of surgical operations and rehabilitation effects.

The virtual reality interaction based on visual attention and kinesthetic information has a promising future, but also needs to overcome some challenges. In future research, WiMi will further explore how to optimize the integration of visual attention and kinesthetic information, as well as how to personalize the design and adjustment according to the individual differences of users. Through continuous research and innovation, it is believed that virtual reality interaction based on visual attention and kinesthetic information will bring people a more realistic, immersive, and interactive experience.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.