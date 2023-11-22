United Imaging Intelligence to Unveil Cutting-edge AI Technology at RSNA

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Intelligence (UII), a pioneering subsidiary of United Imaging Group known for its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) applications in healthcare, is set to showcase its latest medical AI advancements at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting in Chicago. This presentation marks a notable return for UII, following its impactful debut at the 2019 event.

Amidst the rapid evolution of AI in healthcare, UII's commitment to industry-academia-medical collaboration has been crucial in developing practical AI applications for clinical settings. To date, the company has made significant strides, publishing numerous medical AI studies and successfully deploying over 40 applications across more than 2000 clinical sites in China, showcasing the scalability and impact of its innovations.

A prime example of UII's groundbreaking work addresses the public health challenge of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) detection. AI-assisted 3D segmentation and parsing, derived from coronary CT angiography, are crucial in diagnosing CAD. However, the automated identification of complex coronary lesions, such as Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO), has been a challenge with previous post processing software, requiring labor-intensive manual reconstruction. To bridge this gap, UII, in collaboration with Shanghai General Hospital, developed a pioneering Deep Learning (DL) model for automated CTO reconstruction. This innovative model significantly reduces the time required for CTO quantification compared to manual methods and demonstrates remarkable accuracy in assessing occlusion features. The model's effectiveness is substantiated by a comprehensive quantitative analysis of several thousand clinical cases [1].

Expanding beyond cardiology, UII's research ventures into neurology, oncology, and other areas reliant on medical imaging, focusing on AI-assisted diagnostics to enhance patient care.

"AI-driven solutions are not just a convenience but a necessity. We invite you to be a part of this exciting journey toward a healthier and more efficient healthcare ecosystem." says Dr. Terrence Chen, CEO of United Imaging Intelligence America.

UII invites attendees to experience the future of medical AI firsthand at their interactive booth (#4100, South Hall). Additionally, a must-see presentation is scheduled at the AI Theater, set to commence at 11:30 am on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.

[1] Li, M., Ling, R., Yu, L., Yang, W., Chen, Z., Wu, D., & Zhang, J. (2023). Deep Learning Segmentation and Reconstruction for CT of Chronic Total Coronary Occlusion. Radiology, 306(3). https://doi.org/10.1148/radiol.221393

（Notes: Products and features mentioned here may not be commercially available in all countries.）

View original content:

SOURCE United Imaging Intelligence