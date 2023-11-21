Oceania Cruises' Marina to Undergo Extensive Refurbishment in May 2024

Download image here.

Three New Culinary Venues to Be Added: Wellness-Focused Aquamar Kitchen;

a Relaxed Al Fresco Pizzeria and an All-Day Ice Cream Parlor

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that its 1,250-passenger ship, Marina, will undergo an all-encompassing refurbishment in May 2024. The refurbishment will include the addition three new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue which debuted on Vista this year; an expanded poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies, plus inventive flavors from artisan ice cream company Humphry Slocombe; and a new casual al fresco trattoria offering sumptuous Italian dishes, including freshly-made pizzas.

Image of the exterior of Marina (PRNewswire)

Marina is the last of Oceania Cruises' current fleet to be refurbished and means that the line boasts eight new, or better-than-new, ships. Its eighth ship, Allura, is set to launch in Spring 2025.

"Marina is a ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do onboard each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

"This refresh of Marina will see her updated to offer three exciting new dining venues. We are especially thrilled to expand the Aquamar Kitchen concept to Marina, following its incredible reception from guests since it was unveiled aboard Vista in May."

Marina and her sister Riviera were the very first true foodie ships in the world and are now joined by Vista and Allura. Marina and Riviera were the first ships ever to have an onboard cooking school and have more galley space and more fresh food storage than any other ship. Oceania Cruises has the highest percentage of culinary personnel devoted to the dining experience than any other cruise company. To ensure the impeccable quality of each dish, the line has one chef for every ten guests; half of the crew onboard is dedicated to the cooking or serving of food.

One of the exciting culinary additions to Marina will be Aquamar Kitchen, a new Oceania Cruises signature restaurant which presents wellness-inspired menus, with a hint of indulgence, sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. At breakfast, the smoothies, cold-pressed juices and energy bowls shine, while at lunch the avocado toast selections and globally inspired salads and wraps are incredibly flavorful and satisfying. Heartier options include an Impossible™ burger, yellowfin tuna tacos and a crunchy chicken sandwich among several others.

To reflect the wellness-inspired dishes, the beverage menu will feature a selection of premium, award-winning non-alcoholic wines, Pierre Zero from France as well as a refreshing collection of mocktails crafted with Lyre's non-alcoholic spirits. Aquamar Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch and does not require reservations, and as with all other onboard restaurants, is complimentary for guests.

In the evening, Waves Grill will transform into an al fresco trattoria featuring freshly made pizzas, succulently grilled Italian specialties, spicy dry-rubbed chicken wings, tantalizing salads, rosemary focaccia with lush burrata and indulgent desserts.

For guests with a sweet tooth, an all-day ice cream parlor will be added to the pool deck. Filled with favorite flavors, including options from Humphry Slocombe, plus milkshakes and smoothies, it is sure to entice guests for an afternoon poolside treat.

With the addition of Aquamar Kitchen, Oceania Cruises' signature pairing dinners featured in La Reserve will be showcased in Privée, Marina's exclusive private dining space. This intimate venue will host culinary aficionados for long-standing favorite pairing menus of La Reserve, including the Odyssey Menu and the Dom Pérignon Experience.

In addition to the three new dining options, Marina's private and public spaces will be refreshed to showcase a radiant new ambiance. All upper suites will be reimagined with a revamped look, to become lighter, brighter and seemingly even more spacious thanks to cleverly designed new features. Classic steakhouse Polo Grill will also be enhanced with new carpet, stylish window treatments and a fresh design of the dining chairs.

The Penthouse Suites will be completely refurbished with custom-crafted furniture as well as new closets and cabinetry to increase guest storage space, plus new carpets and upholstery, updated modern lighting and thoughtful details such as more outlets and USB ports. Each Penthouse Suite will have a sleek restyled bathroom, with distinctive Italian marble throughout, abundant drawer space, and generous over-sized showers, offering the elegant residential luxury for which Oceania Cruises is renowned.

Favorite public spaces including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library will be elegantly updated with plush new carpets and refreshed upholstery, reflecting a renewed sense of grandeur while maintaining the home-away-from-home ambiance.

The refurbished ship will debut on May 18, 2024, and while the ship will undergo significant cosmetic changes, rest assured that one aspect will remain constant and unchanged: Oceania Cruises' trademark warm and personalized service. Whether guests are sailing for the first time or the fifteenth, they will note the ease with which the staff remembers their names and their preferences along with the genuine smiles and enthusiasm that can only come from the heart.

Marina Summer 2024 Featured Sailings:

July 6: Oslo to Copenhagen, 20 days aboard Marina: Sing the praises of Scandinavia and the Baltic countries while uncovering treasure upon treasure, from the epic beauty of Norway's fjords to the perfectly preserved historic hearts of Gothenburg and Gdansk.

July 16: London to London, 44 days aboard Marina: Soak up a vast array of destinations on this wide-ranging quest to reveal the best of the North Atlantic and Northern Europe, reveling in an astonishing variety of unforgettable sights, from dazzlingly lavish palaces to beguilingly blue glaciers.

July 26: Copenhagen to Tromsø, 10 days aboard Marina: Explore Norway in depth on this journey that spotlights its extraordinary fjord country, where spellbinding fishing villages rich in Viking heritage are hidden in stunningly beautiful fjords guarded by colossal mountains.

August 5: Tromsø to Reykjavik, 15 days aboard Marina: Strike out on this intrepid voyage visiting lands that reveal our planet at its most primal, from the rugged Arctic shores of the Svalbard archipelago to the volcanic terrain of Iceland and the stunning hinterlands of Greenland.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Oceania Cruises Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises