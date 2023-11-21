HanesBrands Expands Workplace Transformation with DXC Technology

DXC Technology to empower HanesBrands' global workforce with Modern Workplace solutions

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has signed a contract with HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands to evolve and digitalize the work experience of its thousands of associates around the world.

In a five-year deal, HanesBrands will utilize DXC's Modern Workplace solutions to build a digital workplace environment based on ServiceNow and DXC UPTimeTM Device Management technologies.

An extension of the two organizations' existing multi-year, global partnership, the new agreement will support the continued transformation of the mission-critical systems underpinning HanesBrands' business operations spanning 32 countries. It will empower HanesBrands' associates to collaborate more effectively across business regions, enhancing productivity, connectivity, and efficiency.

The new solution includes DXC UPTimeTM , an Experience Platform that provides a consumer-like, user friendly platform providing a friction free experience generating significant annual savings for support services.

"Our investments in the latest technology, such as automation and AI, are generating increased efficiencies, driving business growth globally, and enabling us to be a digital and data driven enterprise," said Subra Goparaju, Chief Information Officer at HanesBrands. "With 51,000 associates around the world, efficient global employee collaboration is pivotal to achieving success. Using the latest digital platforms from DXC and its partners such as ServiceNow, we will empower our associates to work together more effectively and deliver the maximum value for customers."

As a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, over 2,000 certified ServiceNow experts make up DXC's ServiceNow practice which manages over 7,000 implementations for more than 400 customers globally.

"Our workplace solutions enable the world's leading organizations to optimize services for customers, colleagues and partners," said Andrew Wilson, Global Lead, Modern Workplace at DXC Technology. "With HanesBrands, we are working together to modernize its operations and centralize its IT support model to help employees access the services they need, when they need them, improving their experience and allowing them to stay focused on their work rather than IT."

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality, and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a long-time leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

