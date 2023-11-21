Chinese tech companies actively expand into Middle East, Showcasing at Dubai Gitex Expand North Star 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dubai GITEX exhibition came to an end a month ago, and the start-up exhibition area Expand North Star once again became the focus. The exhibition attracted more than 1,800 start-ups from 100+ countries, as well as 250 distinguished speakers and 900+ investment institutions, with total investment assets under management exceeding US$1 trillion. It provides an excellent platform for exchanges and cooperation. As the exclusive partner of GITEX Dubai in China, ACE Marketing Inc. supports Chinese enterprises to participate in the exhibition in Dubai.

Expand North Star, known as the world's largest startup exhibition, provides outstanding exposure opportunities for start-ups. This year, 12 Chinese companies gathered for the first time in the China Pavilion, demonstrating the strength and innovation capabilities of Chinese companies to the world.

China has always been known for its strong manufacturing and technological capabilities, so the participation of Chinese companies is highly anticipated. Bilal AI Rais, Vice President of the organizer of DWTC, pointed out: " China's high-tech enterprises have always been our special focus, because we are not only hosting a GITEX exhibition, but also selecting more outstanding Chinese enterprises for the Dubai government to promote business activities for both parties. Dubai plans to complete a comprehensive plan for a digital city in 2030, hereby we welcome the world's most advanced technologies to gather in this free trade port. In particular, China's new technologies such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and smart cities have attracted lots of attention. "

The GITEX exhibition featured two major areas. The DWTC exhibition hall presented Chinese enterprises, such as Huawei, China Mobile, ZTT, YOFC, Tencent Cloud, and Sunmi, showcasing their latest technologies in 5G communication, IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and retail. Additionally, the newly established themes "Future Mobility" and "Impact" in 2023 attracted Chinese companies, including Ecoflow, Growatt, Bluetti, and data center firms.

The Expand North Star exhibition area was successfully moved to the Dubai Harbour area for the first time this year. It has 9 exhibition halls covering multiple fields such as AI artificial intelligence, blockchain and financial technology. Chinese technology companies represent various fields including AI, autonomous driving, blockchain and fintech etc. They displayed impressive technologies and innovative products at the exhibition, attracting the attention of international investors.

Hangzhou DeepRobotics, a Chinese company dedicated to the research and development of robotics technology, demonstrated their exceptional quadruped robot X30, attracting great interest from the media and potential partners. ABAKA AI Technology demonstrated its AI algorithm technology that is widely used in various industries, and conducted negotiations with a number of investment institutions. Xianghang Technology showed the audience its medium-free holographic projection technology, which is used in multiple special industries. Labpano (Panoramic Times) left a lasting impression with the exhibition of the PanoX V2 panoramic camera and PanoX VR 3D VR camera..

Companies from the autonomous driving industry, such as Suzhou BootsMoving, Suzhou Limu, Shanghai Ji Yu, and Tong Yu Automotive, were selected for Expand North Star's Robo Day and gave on-site speeches to engage with their international peers.

In addition to the representative exhibitors in the Chinese pavilion in Hall 9, in the Startup Pod area of Hall 3, Chinese companies DeepNature, SpringAI, SenTech, NewUrtopia, and Morus Innovation all displayed their most cutting-edge technologies. Notably, Newurtopia participated in the Supernova Challenge as a representative of the selected companies in China, won the overall championship of the FastAsia Start-up Competition, and received an 8K USD check award on the spot.

During the 4-day exhibition from October 15th to 18th, 12 Chinese companies received a total of 100+ meetings with investment institutions. Each company found intentions and suitable local partners on-site. One of the autonomous driving companies signed an agreement with the customer on-site. All this resulted in business cooperation opportunities totaling millions of dollars.

In summary, the participation of these Chinese tech companies not only provided extensive exposure and investment opportunities but also underscored China's technological prowess and innovation, laying a robust foundation for future collaborations. The success of the exhibition highlights GITEX as a vital solid bridge within the global tech community, fostering innovation and collaboration.

