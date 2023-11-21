ADGM, the Region's Leading Climate Finance Hub, Announces its Role as Principal Partner at COP28

ADGM will host the 'Climate Finance Action Pavilion' and showcase its thriving climate finance ecosystem.

ADGM has successfully introduced the region's first comprehensive sustainable finance regulatory framework and environmental instruments to its capital markets framework, bringing the world's first regulated voluntary carbon exchange, AirCarbon Exchange ( ACX ) under its jurisdiction.

ADGM chairs the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group ( SFWG ) composed of UAE regulatory authorities, Federal Ministries and exchanges.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of UAE's capital, announced today its appointment as 'Principal Climate Finance Partner' at COP28, set to run in the UAE from 30th November to 12th December 2023. This partnership highlights ADGM's strategic emergence as the leading climate finance hub in the region, which has been supporting capital formation and deployment as well as the creation and issuance of innovative financial products and regulations to achieve progress towards bridging an estimated USD 11 trillion of capital needed for net-zero by 2050.

As the Principal Climate Finance Partner, ADGM will be staging a series of strategic negotiations and interactive discussions across the blue and the green zones showcasing its thriving climate finance ecosystem during COP28.

Presented on the thematic day of "Finance, Trade & Gender Equality" at COP28, ADGM will also host on 4th December 2023, its sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) in partnership with Masdar a major initiative within, as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week platform. This year's ADSFF holds added importance as it marks the UAE's year of sustainability and serves as a global platform to convene influential international leaders' commitment to addressing the USD 11 Trillion climate financing gap faced globally and representing the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a 'Capital of Green Capital'.

The upcoming forum is set to feature high-profile C-level executives hailing from renowned global financial institutions, including JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, General Atlantic, Tikehau Capital and Euroclear, Southbridge, One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund (OPSWF). The agenda is rich with key progress milestones, notably the unveiling of the evolving investment strategies employed by Sovereign Wealth Funds in partnership with OPSWF. Additionally, an exclusive interview will examine Abu Dhabi's ascent as a rising capital of climate finance, accompanied by a significant announcement from the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

The event promises special insights into the ever-evolving regulatory landscape surrounding climate finance, with a dedicated focus on enhancing carbon markets and fostering innovation in financing solutions. Attendees can also anticipate a compelling interview with the President of JP Morgan Chase, shedding light on one of the world's largest banks and its strategic approach to financing the transition. This forum is poised to deliver valuable perspectives and updates at the forefront of global finance.

Commenting on the significance of COP28 and its participation, H.E Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi Chairman of ADGM said, "We are honoured to take on the pivotal role of Principal Climate Finance Partner at COP28, a testament to our enduring commitment to sustainable finance and environmental stewardship. The upcoming gathering of world leaders in the UAE is poised to be a decisive moment, promising to be an impactful and inclusive 'Conference of the Parties,' emphasising inclusivity and solutions-driven dialogue. We look forward to actively contributing to COP28's objectives and leaving a lasting legacy in climate finance in the UAE and beyond."

ADGM's strategic presence at COP28 represents another milestone in its ongoing contribution to sustainability-related initiatives. The international financial centre successfully introduced the region's first comprehensive regulatory framework for Sustainable Finance, encompassing the region's most extensive ESG disclosure requirements for relevant entities within ADGM and regulations for funds, discretionary managed portfolios, bonds and sukuks designed to accelerate the transition of the UAE to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Another regulatory amendment last year introduced an environmental instrument as a class of financial instrument, allowing carbon offsets to come under its regulatory framework and bringing the world's first regulated voluntary carbon exchange, AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), to Abu Dhabi.

In its efforts to build collaboration and strengthen the sustainability agenda across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, ADGM in 2019 established the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) composed of UAE regulatory authorities, Federal Ministries and exchanges and continues to take the initiative for the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, which has over 100 signatories.

These endeavours position ADGM's dedication to advancing sustainable practices, building a Green Financial Centre of the future with a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance considerations.

