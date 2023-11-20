Squishmallows from Jazwares Takes Home Prestigious "Toy of the Year®" Award for 2023

Mattel's Monster High Skullector Line Honored with "People's Choice" Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squishmallows by Jazwares and the Monster High Skullector Line by Mattel, Inc. received top honors today, taking home the Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards' coveted overall "Toy of the Year" award and "People's Choice" honor, respectively. A representation of the most creative, imaginative, and fun products perfect for gifting this holiday season, The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) previously announced the product category winners at the 2023 TOTY Awards celebration in September.

Squishmallows earns the "Toy of the Year" recognition for the third year in a row, a testament to its global fandom that continues to capture the hearts of millions of children and adults alike. Also named "Plush Toy of the Year" and "Collectible of the Year" during the awards celebration, Squishmallows has more than 2,500 personalities to deliver immense comfort and joy through its soft, squeezable plush toy design.

Determined solely by consumer votes, the Monster High Skullector Line of dolls earns the "People's Choice" recognition. This limited-edition line of collector dolls reimagines horror icons and popular entertainment properties through the lens of Monster High. Each doll's premium fashions and styling, displayable packaging, and hidden easter eggs has created a devoted fan base.

"Congratulations Jazwares and Mattel, your winning products are outstanding examples of the creativity and imagination advancing the world of play," said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "In addition to celebrating the toy industry, the TOTY Awards support The Toy Foundation's work delivering joy to children in need and we are grateful for the toy industry's continued commitment to philanthropy."

Earlier this year, hundreds of companies submitted their toys, games, and other playthings to the TOTY Awards. An independent panel of play experts, journalists, academics, retailers, and other toy experts reviewed and ranked the products to determine the 122 finalists. Category winners were determined by votes from consumers, The Toy Association™ members, retailers, and media. The overall Toy of the Year winner was determined by a panel of expert judges; the People's Choice winner was selected based on votes cast by the public at ToyAwards.org. All results are audited for accuracy, including the judging and voting process.

The TOTY Awards are a critical fundraiser uniting the toy industry in support of children in need. The industry raised $1 million, which directly supports TTF's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline program fostering the next generation of diverse talent for the industry; the Play Grants program, which improves pediatric care through play; and the Toy BankSM, which distributes toys to children in need around the world.

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. Our mission is to be the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need. In collaboration with the toy industry, TTF aims to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through three program areas – The Toy Bank, Play Grants, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). To date, TTF has delivered the joy of play to more than 31 million children around the world; supported play therapy programs for 365,000 hospitalized children; and engaged hundreds of university students to build a pipeline of diverse talent for the toy industry.

