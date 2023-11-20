2023 Today's Specialty Food Consumer Report Released by Specialty Food Association

Interest in environmental-based purchasing fell significantly as soon as COVID hit in 2020 but is now fully recovered in 2023. Gen

and Millennials remain the main drivers of interest in ethical trends while Gen X and Boomers are both below average. For separate reasons, the biggest movers are all-natural and plant-based. All-natural has always been the leading item on the list but has fallen since 2020 as the claim has declined in popularity. Plant-based is in a long-term uptrend since 2020, though it dipped in 2023 due to much reported growing pains among producers.