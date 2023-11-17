The J.M. Kaplan Fund Names Julia Bator as New Executive Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Kaplan Fund is pleased to welcome Julia Bator as its new Executive Director.

Bator, a proven executive and visionary philanthropic advisor, brings extensive leadership experience in foundations, nonprofit organizations, and government to the Fund. Bator takes on the new role after six years as the principal of Amazing Bone Advisory, where she helped private and corporate philanthropic clients craft innovative programs and build long-term institutional strategies.

"Julia's exemplary track record in stewarding large-scale philanthropic ventures and her thoughtful approach to strategy make her the ideal leader for The J.M. Kaplan Fund," said Peter W. Davidson, Chairman of The J.M. Kaplan Fund Board of Trustees. "Her deep understanding of philanthropic work and her unwavering dedication to enhancing education, culture, and community welfare position her perfectly to advance our social and environmental mission."

Bator's diverse background in philanthropy and public service includes leading the Robertson Foundation, where she managed investments in education, climate change mitigation, and medical research. Her tenure as the CEO of The Fund for Public Schools, the nonprofit arm of the New York City Department of Education, showcased her ability to forge significant private-sector partnerships to benefit the nation's largest public school system. Previously, Bator worked at Highbridge Capital Management, where she served as Chief of Staff, managing external affairs for the Chief Executive Officer. Her experience also includes working for the Heckscher Foundation for Children and public-private partnerships such as the Fund for Public Advocacy, City Parks Foundation, and the Chancellor's Literacy Campaign under NYC Schools Chancellor Rudolph Crew.

"I have long admired The J.M. Kaplan Fund as a champion and supporter of its grantees – and as a good neighbor in New York City," Bator said. "I'm honored to carry forward that legacy as their next Executive Director and energized by the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Bator began her career as a public school teacher and served on the executive staff of The White House from 1994 to 1996. She is a current board member of the LaGuardia Community College Foundation, Pioneer Works, and the Mill School in Vermont; she is a former lay member of the Review Board of the Affirming and Protecting Children and Young People Program of the Province of St. Joseph and the former board chair of the Ascend Charter Schools network in Brooklyn.

Established in 1945 by philanthropist and businessman Jacob Merrill Kaplan, the Fund has since its inception been committed to visionary innovation. Over four generations of family engagement, the Fund has devoted more than $300 million to propel fledgling efforts focused on human rights, civil liberties, equality and justice, the arts and literacy, and the conservation and enhancement of the built and natural worlds. The J.M.K. Innovation Prize continues the Fund's legacy of catalytic giving, reaching across America to provide early-stage support for entrepreneurs with 21st-century solutions to urgent social and environmental challenges. Learn more at JMKFund.org .

