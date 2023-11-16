MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 12.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record Dec. 14, 2023.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.