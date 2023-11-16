Humane Ai Pin Now Available for Purchase

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai Pin, Humane's inaugural wearable device and software platform for the AI era, is now available to order in the US.

Humane logo (PRNewswire)

Ai Pin redefines how we interact with technology, unlocking access to the full power of AI through touch, voice, gestures, and a unique 'laser ink' display projected on the palm of your hand. Some of Ai Pin's capabilities include using natural language for supercharged internet search, discovery and memory recall with Ai Mic, AI-powered messaging, live language interpretation and AI-driven music experiences.

Ai Pin is a phone, a contextual computer, and an AI software platform all in one. As the device and platform evolves with future updates that will regularly bring new features, so do the possibilities it unlocks with a growing list of partners including Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile.

Starting at $699, the complete system includes an Ai Pin, a charge case, a charge pad, a cable, an adapter and two battery boosters. The wearable device comes in three color options and boasts a unique two-piece design, consisting of the main computer and a battery booster.

A comprehensive subscription plan that includes a dedicated phone number, unlimited talk, text, and data, cloud storage of captured media, a TIDAL HiFi music subscription offering for new customers, along with unlimited AI queries and access to our ever-expanding set of partners and experiences on Cosmos - the operating system for the AI era — all for $24 per month.

Ai Pin is available to purchase now at: https://hu.ma.ne/.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Co-Founders, Humane: "We're launching public orders for the Ai Pin, marking a thrilling new chapter in our journey. Incredible demand has already outpaced our expectations, proving the world's excitement for cutting-edge AI experiences. The Ai Pin isn't just a product; it's a revolution in computing, with AI built-in at the core of our Cosmos operating system, enhanced by our subscription's advanced capabilities. We're eager to learn and grow with our early Ai Pin community, reshaping how we interact with the world. This is more than a launch—it's the beginning of a new era"

About Humane:

Founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno in 2019, Humane is creating the technologies and platforms for the intelligence age. Their first product, the Humane Ai Pin, enables the consumer to take the power of AI with them everywhere. They have partnered with Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile in their mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile computing, which will be one driven by AI. For more information, please visit: hu.ma.ne

Humane Press Contact: Ella Geraerdts - Erlam & Co (ella@erlam.co)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Humane Inc.