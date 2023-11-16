Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2023 is Here!

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georges Dubœuf is excited to release its 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau today, on Beaujolais Nouveau Day. Beaujolais Nouveau Day is not just about uncorking a bottle, it's about a shared experience—a time when wine lovers around the world unite to raise a glass and celebrate.

Georges Dubœuf, a name synonymous with the Beaujolais category, is a champion of this style—fun, approachable, and masterfully made—and is known for turning Beaujolais Nouveau into the international phenomenon it remains today. With the 2023 vintage, Georges Dubœuf is launching a captivating new US campaign that is being rolled out by Georges Dubœuf's US importer, Quintessential: Georges Dubœuf Beaujolais Nouveau It Never Gets Old.

"Beaujolais Nouveau is our heritage, our culture, and our wine. We are very intentional in the production of it. We hand-harvest some of the highest quality Gamay grapes from 20+ year-old vines and vinify to capture the signature freshness, fruitiness, and vibrancy year over year," shares Aurélien Dubœuf, third-generation of Georges Dubœuf. "Above all this wine is a centerpiece to our celebrations."

The platform and tagline are a cheeky play on words, and the creative, produced by leading design agency Marine Lane, illustrate the timelessness and timeliness of this wine. Bottled the same year the grapes are harvested and meant to be enjoyed in its youth, the Georges Dubœuf Beaujolais Nouveau never gets old. Additionally, even decades after its launch, the anticipated annual release is a joyful celebration around the world every third Thursday in November. Its approachability, easy-going, and festive character makes it a wine to be enjoyed with good food, good music, and good company.

"Georges Dubœuf has been part of the Quintessential family since January 2016 and we're thrilled to usher in this new era for its Beaujolais Nouveau," shared Dennis Kreps, Co-Owner of Quintessential. "The original creative coupled with dynamic content will help us connect and celebrate with new audiences."

Pick up your bottle today — https://familywineriesdirect.com/collections/2023-georges-duboeuf-beaujolais-nouveau — and join in and savor the moment with the tantalizing raspberry and cherry aromas of the 2023 Georges Dubœuf Beaujolais Nouveau.

