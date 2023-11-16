The Digital Dollar Project Announces Fintech Hub at the Global Convening on the Future of Digital Currency

The upcoming Fintech Hub features a demonstration hall and dedicated side stage showcasing how emerging technologies are shaping the future of money and the capabilities they can unlock.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Dollar Project is pleased to announce the inclusion of a Fintech Hub at its upcoming global convening, "Exploring central bank digital currency: Evaluating challenges & developing international standards," co-hosted with the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center. The convening will explore the complexities around digital currency, focusing on key technology and policy considerations, outlining areas for future public-private cooperation, and identifying potential pathways to standards that embed key privacy protections, democratic values, and interoperability.

"It's clear that the global economy in the twenty-first century will encompass a spectrum of both sovereign and non-sovereign digital currencies," commented J. Christopher Giancarlo, Executive Chairman of the Digital Dollar Project. "This conference provides a unique opportunity to encourage the U.S. to assert principled leadership in CBDC experimentation at home and digital currency standard setting abroad that is consistent with U.S. norms, values, and the rule of law."

The Fintech Hub enables attendees to gain hands-on experience with the technical infrastructure driving the modernization of money and will showcase 15 prominent companies, including Baton Systems, Digital Asset, EMTECH, Guidehouse, H-Bar, Hyperledger, Innovate Finance, Kaleido, MITRE, Notoros, Ripple, Stellar Development Foundation, TRM Labs, ZKProof, and others. Representing solutions and use cases across the digital asset ecosystem, these companies will demonstrate how their products are today solving for critical, global areas of interest, including privacy, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, cross-border transferability, scalability, and identity.

"The Digital Dollar Project serves as a neutral non-profit forum for private sector actors and thought leaders to explore potential technical designs for a tokenized digital dollar. The Fintech Hub is an extension of that work, enhancing a greater understanding of the risks and benefits of CBDCs both domestically and internationally," commented Jennifer Lassiter, Executive Director of the Digital Dollar Project.

The Fintech Hub is an educational model supported by the Digital Dollar Project Participant Community. This community is dedicated to elevating private sector-led initiatives, promoting education around technology, and facilitating connections among key stakeholders to experiment with real-world use cases, thereby fostering improved data-driven decision-making.

The first day of this conference is on the record and open to the press, both virtually and in person. For more information on the full agenda, speaker lineup, and online registration, check out the event website. To express interest in attending in person on November 28 and 29, please reach out to Gabriella Kusz at gkusz@digitaldollarproject.org.

About The Digital Dollar Project

The Digital Dollar Project is a neutral, non-profit forum focused on exploring digital innovation in money and future-proofing the U.S. Dollar in a world of decentralized and centralized, sovereign and non-sovereign digital currency networks. The Digital Dollar Project does not call for ready deployment of a US CBDC—or digital dollar – but does encourage the U.S. to assert principled leadership in CBDC experimentation at home and digital currency standard setting abroad that is consistent with U.S. norms, values, and the rule of law. Visit https://digitaldollarproject.org/.

About The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center

The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes U.S. leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to share solutions to global challenges. The Atlantic Council provides an essential forum for navigating the economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing its network of global leaders. Through the papers it publishes and the ideas it generates, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

The GeoEconomics Center develops data-driven programs, publications, and thought leadership at the nexus of economics, finance, and foreign policy. The Center aims to bridge the divide between these oft-siloed sectors with the goal of helping shape a more resilient global economy. Our work is built on the idea that the United States must lead with allies or risk becoming a bystander in a reshaped international financial system. The Center is organized around three pillars - the Future of Capitalism, the Future of Money, and the Economic Statecraft Initiative.

