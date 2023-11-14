Mazda Survey Unveils 85% of Parents will Travel with Kids This Holiday Season and Their Biggest Fear is Here: Carsick Kids

61% of parents worry about a child getting carsick while traveling

The brand partners with Dr. Mona Amin , board-certified pediatrician, to help alleviate symptoms of carsickness and highlight unique features of the new 2024 CX-90

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, many families across the country are gearing up to travel, and a majority of them will be taking a road trip. A new survey* from Mazda North American Operations found 85% of parents or caregivers plan to travel via vehicle this year. For parents with three to four children, the likelihood of traveling by vehicle jumps to 93%.

Features in Mazda’s all-new CX-90 crossover can help ease pain points associated with carsickness this holiday travel season. (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, Mazda introduced the first-ever 2024 CX-90, a premium three-row crossover designed to deliver a connected driving experience that helps to create a more comfortable, smooth ride for families. With many taking to the road this holiday season, Mazda sought to understand the biggest challenges families face. When traveling with children, more than 3 in 5 respondents (61%) say they worry about a child getting carsick. This concern is valid given nearly half (48%) of respondents have experienced a sick kid in their vehicle.

To help parents prevent and treat carsick kids this holiday travel season, Mazda is partnering with Dr. Mona Amin, Board-Certified General Pediatrician, certified lactation consultant, parenting coach, mother and influencer. Dr. Amin has developed tips for parents to address carsickness while highlighting how features of the Mazda CX-90 can help ease pain points often associated with carsickness and sitting in the back rows of large vehicles.

"Parents and kids alike come into my office all the time with questions about how they can treat symptoms of nausea particularly when riding in the second-and-third rows of a vehicle or on longer, bumpy rides," said Dr. Amin. "Motion sickness happens when your brain receives conflicting information from the inner ears, eyes and nerves – essentially your body cannot infer whether it is in motion or not – resulting in a queasy feeling. There are many ways to alleviate carsickness symptoms and often you can start by taking advantage of features within the vehicle, especially a Mazda CX-90."

Dr. Amin's tips for treating and preventing carsickness include:

Increasing airflow : Fresh air and keeping the vehicle at a cooler temperature can help alleviate symptoms of nausea as it counteracts the natural effort to raise the body's temperature. Nearly all (87%) of Mazda survey respondents said fresh air flow and keeping the vehicle at a cooler temperature via third-row vents, or open windows helps with carsickness symptoms.

Look at the horizon or distant, stationary object : Looking straight ahead can reduce the intersensory conflict that causes motion sickness. To encourage children riding in the back to look ahead or play "I Spy" by picking objects in the distance. 76% of survey respondents agree that looking ahead helps treat carsickness, while 66% respondents claim gaze fixation as a successful remedy.

Avoid reading or looking at screens: Reading or looking at screens can increase confusion between our visual cues and the inner ear's sense of movement. Instead of screen time, consider an audio book or music to keep your backseat passengers entertained. In fact, three quarters of survey respondents said minimizing screen time helps to aid carsickness.

Beyond minimizing carsickness, seating flexibility and convenience are important factors to keep in mind on family road trips. In fact, when it comes to deciding who sits where, the third row is often a point of contention as 40% of parents say their children fight over who sits in the last row.

To address these concerns, features of the CX-90 blend beautiful style and powerful performance, prioritizing comfort and wellbeing of all passengers:

Flexible seating: Mazda's most spacious crossover can fit up to eight people, with its third row, second row-bench seat or dual caption's chairs with the option of a center console. 17% of respondents complained about the inability to see the road or out the window from a back row. The CX-90's third row is elevated and has large windows, so all passengers, no matter where they are seated, have a clear view of the road ahead.

Convenient usability: Nearly a quarter (24%) of parents shared it can be difficult to get in and out of the back row. The rear doors of the CX-90 open 90 degrees, making unloading and loading more convenient – especially for passengers getting in and out of the back rows. With a third-row ventilation system and Bose audio system, USB-C ports for charging, the third row is not only comfortable, it's convenient.

With a sleek design and sophisticated color options like Artisan Red and Rhodium White, drivers can personalize seating positions, audio settings and climate control based on their preferences. All passengers and drivers can enjoy a smooth ride in a beautiful vehicle this holiday season.

About Dr. Mona Amin

Dr. Mona Amin is a Board-Certified General Pediatrician, IBCLC, parenting coach, social media star, and mother. She has been featured on Parents.com, The New York Times, Good Morning America, ABC Nightly News, Romper, Condé Nast Traveler, VeryWell Family, and NBC News. She works in private practice and is passionate about educating parents and caretakers on better care for their children. On her Instagram account (@pedsdoctalk), her podcast (pedsdoctalk.com), and YouTube channel (PedsDocTalk TV), she shares educational information on parents' most common concerns.

*Survey Methodology

The survey was fielded to 1,000 adults over the age of 25 in the United Stated in collaboration with The Logit Group. Responses were collected over a 2-week period in October 2023, and focused on those adults who currently own or lease a 3-row vehicle.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Interior (PRNewswire)

Mazda partners with Dr. Mona Amin, board-certified pediatrician, to help alleviate symptoms of carsickness and highlight unique features of the three-row 2024 CX-90. (PRNewswire)

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

