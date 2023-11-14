Gas Prices Fall to Lowest Since February, More Americans to Travel for Thanksgiving

Over 50,000 stations at $2.99 per gallon or less, 12 states see average prices below $3

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GasBuddy®, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel, today released the results of its annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey, revealing that more Americans plan to hit the road for the holiday. Forty-one percent of respondents said they plan to take a road trip this year, an 8% increase from 2022. Additionally, the national average price of gas is projected to drop to $3.25 per gallon, saving Americans $573 million during holiday travel compared to last year. Fewer respondents (36%) also said their plans were affected by high prices this year than last year, further demonstrating the relief at the pump.

Thanksgiving Gas Prices 2013-2023 (PRNewswire)

41% of Americans plan to take a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday

Key findings from GasBuddy's 2023 Thanksgiving Travel Survey:

19% of respondents said they chose not to travel this year because inflation made fitting travel into their budget difficult

Most (46%) ranked gas prices as the most important factor when choosing a pitstop, compared to convenience/location, which was most important last year

Over half of respondents (55%) said they will be using a cash back or loyalty program to save money on gas when they fill up

Most plan to begin their trip Wednesday, 11/22 or Thursday, 11/23, and leave between 8-11 a.m.

Of those choosing to take a road trip this year, almost all (92%) said they also traveled by car for Thanksgiving last year

39% of Americans said they are more interested in owning an EV than last year

Of those more interested in owning an EV, 18- to 29-year-olds saw the most interest (44%)

"More Americans are planning on hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and it's no wonder why," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Average gas prices have plummeted in all 50 states in the weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, with $2.99 prices spreading like wildfire just in time for the start of the holiday season. Drivers will be saving over half a billion dollars from Wednesday through Sunday compared to what they spent last Thanksgiving with the national average at its lowest since January. However, with the big drop in price, motorists are not seeing all stations lower prices as quickly and should remember to check their phone for the lowest prices before filling up."

Drivers this Thanksgiving will enjoy much-needed lower prices at the pump, but there are additional ways to save money on holiday travel. GasBuddy recommends shopping around for the best prices and finding ways to optimize fuel efficiency, such as avoiding habits like hard braking, fast acceleration, and speeding. Drivers can also sign up for the free Pay with GasBuddy card to save up to 25¢ per gallon on every fill up.

Methodology: GasBuddy's 2023 Thanksgiving Travel Survey was taken by 6,359 users from November 2-6, 2023. Thanksgiving travel period is defined as Monday, November 20 through Sunday, November 26.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy's publishing and software businesses enable the world's leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

Media Contact

Patrick De Haan

Head of Petroleum Analysis

773-644-1427

pdehaan@gasbuddy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GasBuddy