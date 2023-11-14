Anchore Reports Strong Success in Federal and Enterprise Markets, Team Growth

Adoption in global defense agencies and new software releases accelerate momentum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore , Inc., the leading experts in software supply chain security and federal compliance , today announced strong growth and continued business momentum heading into 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/Anchore) (PRNewswire)

Our growth beyond the U.S. underscores the robust demand and significance of Anchore's offerings worldwide

Amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment, Anchore saw sustained demand for its SBOM-powered software composition analysis platform as organizations scramble to meet increasing government and regulatory compliance requirements. Building upon significant adoption in the U.S. defense sector, Anchore has witnessed demand for the secure software factory reference model on a global scale. This accelerated momentum has created a strong tailwind for Anchore to reach profitability in 2024.

"Despite the broader economic hurdles, we're ecstatic to see continued growth in demand for Anchore's security solutions," remarked Saïd Ziouani, Anchore CEO. "And our growth beyond the U.S. underscores the robust demand and significance of Anchore's offerings worldwide. Entities like NATO and the U.K. Ministry of Defence are aligning with Anchore for a hardened security posture, just as the U.S. DoD and government agencies have for nearly five years. Anchore has established a solid foundation for scalability, and we look forward to our next phase of expansion."

Continued Market Penetration

Anchore continued its market penetration in the U.S. federal sector with new customers within the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security. Anchore now works to secure mission critical defense projects delivered by all prime and major federal systems integrators such as Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Leidos, SAIC, Booz Allen Hamilton, Jacobs Federal, and Sierra Nevada Corporation. Additionally, Anchore added more Managed Service Providers into its partner ecosystem, including the U.S. Navy's Black Pearl offering (in conjunction with Sigma Defense) and Second Front System's Game Warden.

Just as Anchore has quickly become recognized as the software composition analysis tool of choice in the U.S. defense sector, numerous ally countries and global entities including the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Australian Dept. of Defence and NATO have selected Anchore as their security vendor of choice for cloud native DevSecOps.

In addition to strong momentum within the global public sector, Anchore welcomed more industry-leading enterprises driven by vulnerability and governmental/regulatory compliance related use cases.

New Advisors Add Industry Acumen

In preparation for continued growth and advancement in 2024, Anchore added two new industry leaders to its advisory team.

Kelsey Hightower is a well-known industry thought leader who co-founded KubeCon and served on the governing board of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Kelsey previously held the role of Distinguished Engineer at Google where he helped set industry standards and build cloud native products and services.

Nic Chaillan was the first Chief Software Officer at the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force and the driving force behind Platform One, the Air Force's DevSecOps software factory that set the standard for secure software development across the Dept. of Defense. Nic also created the DoD's Enterprise DevSecOps Reference Architecture, now in use at multiple software factories throughout the U.S. Dept. of Defense.

Open Source Community Traction

Anchore's open source projects , Syft and Grype, saw strong growth in community adoption and contributions. With over 11k GitHub stars and hundreds of contributors, Syft and Grype have become the tools of choice for SBOM creation and SBOM vulnerability scanning with open source developers.

Anchore and community contributions include support for Azure Linux, Elixir, Erlang, R, NIx, and Swift. Syft continues to support existing and emerging standards with updates for CycloneDX 1.5, SPDX 2.3 and OpenVEX.

Anchore also released a new open source project, Vunnel, for use with Syft and Grype. Vunnel was introduced in April and enables open source developers to contribute new vulnerability sources used by Grype to scan software for vulnerabilities.

Additions to the Executive Bench

As the company continues to advance and expand, Anchore has added two enterprise software industry veterans to its management team.

Lester Wade joined Anchore as Vice President of Customer Success after leading technical teams at Amazon Web Services and Google. Jamie Wakelin has joined as Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Commercial Partnerships, having previously served in senior sales roles at ServiceNow, DXC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Core Technology Advancements

Anchore's flagship product, Anchore Enterprise, reached a milestone with the release of 5.0 in November. Building on a year of development, Anchore Enterprise 5.0 includes a brand new reporting console that enables users to preview and schedule reports that indicate any non-compliant assets. In addition, 5.0 delivers new agents to support the scanning of SBOMs in Amazon ECS in addition to the existing coverage for Amazon EKS, Google GKE, and Azure AKS. Advancements also include updated policy pack controls to assist with NIST 800-218 compliance, the standard that reflects the Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF).

Anchore Enterprise 5.0 now includes integrations with ServiceNow and Harness which complement its support for existing platforms such as GitLab, GitHub, and Jenkins.

For more information about Anchore or to view current job openings, go to www.Anchore.com .

About Anchore

Anchore enables organizations to speed digital transformation and reduce risks by streamlining the development of secure and compliant cloud-native applications. Anchore's solutions integrate with existing DevOps toolchains to automate security and compliance checks throughout the software development lifecycle. Organizations can reduce costs and accelerate time to market by remediating security and compliance issues early and continuously. Headquartered in California with offices also in Boston and the UK, Anchore's customers include large enterprises and government agencies that require secure and compliant cloud-native applications. To learn more about Anchore's solutions, visit www.Anchore.com.

Media Contact:

Brandie Gerrish

press@anchore.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anchore