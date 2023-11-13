Madison Energy Infrastructure Secures $450 Million Construction-to-Term Distributed Generation Debt Facility

Financing to fuel Madison's next wave of clean energy growth and execution with partners and commercial & industrial customers across the US

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Energy Infrastructure, a leading clean energy developer and asset owner, today announced the successful closure of a $450 million debt funding deal, showcasing the team's unwavering commitment to developing, financing, and managing clean, local energy projects across the US.

Madison Energy Infrastructure's Community Solar Project in Clarksburg, Massachusetts. (PRNewswire)

Fueling Madison's clean energy growth with partners and customers nationwide

The $450 million construction-to-term debt facility will play a pivotal role in funding the development and deployment of Madison's cutting-edge clean energy projects for its rapidly growing network of partners and customers. As the demand for renewable energy solutions continues to surge, this substantial investment will empower the company to meet this growing need by expanding its financing and execution capabilities.

"We recognize the importance of critical infrastructure in shaping our sustainable future", stated Iwona Guier, Executive Vice President of Finance at Madison. "With this debt funding, we are poised to deliver groundbreaking projects, and play an essential role in building a cleaner and more resilient world for generations to come."

This substantial financing facility is made possible through the collaboration of esteemed financial institutions, including Fifth Third Bank, Natixis, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, TD Bank, Siemens Financial Services and Forbright Bank. The capital commitment and diverse participation underscores the confidence global financial leaders have in Madison Energy Infrastructure's mission to create a more sustainable world.

"This commitment is an extension of our years-long successful relationship with Fifth Third, Natixis and Société Générale – each of whom have continued to commit to Madison", said Steven Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer at Madison. "This re-commitment along with the additions of great partners at BNP Paribas, TD Bank, Siemens and Forbright affirms our belief that we are doing it right in our vision of distributed generation energy solutions."

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a leading clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. Our robust portfolio—comprised of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states—is bolstered by the strength of our globally renowned investors and capital partners. We offer a comprehensive suite of services from project development and engineering to construction, financing, and long-term asset management. What sets us apart is our team's commitment to addressing complex challenges and making the transition to clean energy simple, efficient, and profitable. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers.

For media inquiries or further information about this acquisition, please contact:

Crystal Williams

Director of Marketing

(470) 591-1745

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Energy Investments