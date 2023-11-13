Kollea Unveils New Product Line and Offers Exclusive Black Friday Discounts

Kollea is dedicated to elevating the art of gifting for whiskey enthusiasts, guided by the core values of appreciation and gratitude.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury bar-ware trailblazer, Kollea, is gearing up for an exciting Black Friday celebration, featuring the debut of cutting-edge products and a compelling arrangement of irresistible promotional discounts.

A highlight among Kollea's offerings is the "Locked & Loaded Series Whiskey Decanters," specifically tailored for firearm enthusiasts and veterans. Already featuring designs reminiscent of the G17, Revolver, AK47, and Barrett firearms, the "Locked & Loaded Series Whiskey Decanters'' aims to intricately replicate the contours of firearms, paying meticulous attention to every intricate detail. Incorporating detachable magazines and telescopic sights cleverly into the design, these decanters immerse users in an interactive experience.

The "Locked & Loaded Series Whiskey Decanters" have received widespread acclaim from users. Playing a pivotal role in enhancing the overall whiskey-drinking experience, the process of transferring the whiskey from the bottle to the decanter enables it to blend with air, unlocking its full aroma and intensifying its flavour.

On November 10, 2023, Kollea unveiled the "Kollea 6.7oz Single Serve Whiskey Decanter Sets." , which is designed with the feature of Px4 Storm. This latest offering showcases a distinctive aesthetic, specially designed to elevate the experience of individual whiskey connoisseurs. Crafted for those who relish solitary whiskey tastings, this set boasts a compact design and a generous 6.7oz capacity. Accompanied by a meticulously designed 1.35oz bullet shot glass, it caters to discerning individuals seeking an exquisite whiskey tasting experience within the cosy confines of their homes.

Going above and beyond in the art of craftsmanship, Kollea embodies its brand philosophy rooted in appreciation and gratitude. With an unwavering commitment to catering to the desires of whiskey connoisseurs and those seeking the ideal gift to honour aficionados in their lives, Kollea strives to provide a gift-like experience for all who interact with its products. Kollea aims to deliver a gift-like experience to every user or recipient of its products. Whether purchasing for oneself or as a gift for others, Kollea's exquisitely designed products and gift boxes aim to convey the heartfelt sentiment of the brand.

During this Black Friday celebration , Kollea has prepared exclusive discounts across its product range. These limited-time discounts are offered with the hope that users can acquire value-packed gift sets for themselves, their families, and friends from Kollea's diverse collection. More information: https://kollea.com/pages/black-friday

About Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.

Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover. (PRNewswire)

Kollea is dedicated to the belief that every whiskey enthusiast should have a unique and stylish drinking vessel that matches their individual taste. Whether you're indulging in a personal treat or on the hunt for the perfect gift, Kollea presents an exceptional range for any occasion. From celebrating Veterans Day and Thanksgiving to the festive spirit of Christmas, the romantic allure of Valentine's Day, the appreciation of Father's Day, or marking special birthdays, our exquisite decanters leave an enduring impression.

To learn more about our collection and take advantage of our exclusive Black Friday discounts, please visit the official Kollea website. www.kollea.com

