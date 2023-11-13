CaringBridge and Hollstadt Consulting come together to support family caregivers on the 15th Annual Give to the Max Day. Hollstadt Consulting's $10,000 match doubles the impact of contributions made on November 16th.

CaringBridge and Hollstadt Consulting come together to support family caregivers on the 15th Annual Give to the Max Day. Hollstadt Consulting's $10,000 match doubles the impact of contributions made on November 16th.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge, a Minnesota-based nonprofit and no-cost health platform, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 15th annual Give to the Max Day Minnesota, with the generous support of Hollstadt Consulting. This year, Hollstadt Consulting is offering a matching gift, doubling all donations to CaringBridge up to $10,000.

CaringBridge is a no-cost, nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. The organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing.

"We are grateful to Hollstadt Consulting for their generous support of CaringBridge during Give to the Max Day", said Tia Newcomer, CEO at CaringBridge. "Their commitment to our vision of a world where no one goes through a health journey alone is a testament to the positive impact we can create when individuals and organizations come together. Donations like this allow CaringBridge to thrive as a nonprofit, never selling or sharing data, and ensuring we can remain no cost for all users – because healing happens when you're surrounded by loved ones."

Molly Jungbauer, CEO at Hollstadt Consulting, added, "At Hollstadt, we believe in the power of connection, especially during times of hardship. That's why we're proud to match all donations up to $10,000 made to CaringBridge today, a remarkable organization that helps families stay in communication during challenging circumstances. The ability for people to connect, share experiences, and receive support during difficult times is invaluable. The generosity of individuals and organizations will undoubtedly play a significant role, making CaringBridge services available to both caregivers and patients, a reality. By supporting CaringBridge, we can collectively contribute to a more supportive and compassionate environment for those navigating health journeys."

A donor-supported nonprofit, CaringBridge has over 300,000 people on the platform every day surrounding family caregivers and their loved ones with support. Donations to CaringBridge help families like Minnesota locals Sabeeha and her husband Huzefa, who needed support when Sabeeha experienced a health condition. "The caregiver's journey is an endless journey," said Huzefa. "I would not have been able to remain as positive if it was not for CaringBridge to offload that part of it. It gave me the forum to be positive, to be open, to be vulnerable."

This Give to the Max Day, join us in continuing the incredible impact we make together on the lives of family caregivers here in Minnesota and beyond!

To learn more or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.CaringBridge.org/give or CaringBridge | GiveMN

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. The organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. www.caringbridge.org

About Hollstadt Consulting

Hollstadt is a consulting firm that delivers customized talent solutions built on authentic lasting relationships. At Hollstadt Consulting, we are renowned for our quality and ability to provide the best match for your company culture and project needs. Hollstadt has a deep commitment to fostering quality of life and economic viability. The role we play in our communities is an integral part of how we measure our success. www.hollstadt.com

