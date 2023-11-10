This Week in Environment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including data showing record-breaking heat in the last 12 months.
- October 2023 capped the hottest 12-month span in recorded history
In 170 countries, mean temperatures over the span exceeded 30-year norms, exposing 7.8 billion people — 99% of humanity — to above-average warmth. Only Iceland and Lesotho recorded cooler-than-normal temperatures.
- Clarins X Malibu Foundation Host Replant Love 2023, Planting the First Micro Forest in the Santa Monica Mountains
The micro forest planted included a total of 500 curated, new plants and is the second in Los Angeles County. It also serves as a seed bank, leading to additional local micro forests to be planted, including three funded by Clarins.
- Princeton NuEnergy (PNE) Secures $16 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Lithium-ion Battery Direct Recycling Technology
PNE's flagship innovation is a low-temperature plasma-assisted separation process (LPAS™), a patented technology that significantly reduces costs, environmental waste, and carbon emissions commonly associated with lithium-ion battery recycling.
- Innovative Hybrid Direct Air Capture Technology Pilot Launches as Carbon Management Solutions Scale Up Across the U.S.
The two-stage system removes water vapor and then captures CO2 from the dry air stream. It then compresses the CO2, allowing for transport, storage, or utilization, and condenses the water vapor into liquid water for reuse.
- Water.org Reaches 60 Million People with Access to Safe Water or Sanitation
The organization's work enables financial institutions and other partners to extend financing to families, businesses, and service providers, resulting in more efficient, scalable solutions and using financing as a tool to facilitate access to safe water and sanitation.
- Agroforestry Coalition Releases Recommendations for the Farm Bill, Highlights Why Agroforestry Is a Priority Solution for Resilient Agriculture
Coalition leaders say agroforestry systems, which integrate trees and other perennial crops into farms and ranches, have immense potential to transform US agriculture – boosting farm economies, biodiversity, and resilience to extreme weather while sinking and storing more carbon from the atmosphere.
- Yes San Francisco, Urban Sustainability Challenge Top Innovators Named to Help Revitalize San Francisco
Fourteen solutions were selected for their potential to bring new life and increased value to buildings, infrastructure and outdoor areas by means of sustainable construction, green energy, water conservation, waste management, vertical farming, urban forest management and more.
- Royal Commission for AlUla's Arabian Leopard Conservation Breeding Programme Welcomes Seven New Cubs
RCU welcomed the new arrivals over the past five months, taking the total number to 27 Arabian Leopards at the centre. This is nearly double the original 14 Arabian Leopards present when RCU began its project to conserve the species in 2020.
- Trace Genomics and EarthOptics introduce new accuracy for Carbon Measurement
"By combining our high-resolution TraceCARBON data with EarthOptics' spectral imaging capabilities, we can offer unprecedented insights to help the agriculture industry measurably increase soil carbon sequestration and build more sustainable, regenerative supply chains," said Poornima Parameswaran, CEO and Co-founder of Trace Genomics.
