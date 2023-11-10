This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Fender Stratocaster to celebrate Bruno Mars and a new streaming app from SiriusXM.
- Fender Honors Grammy-Winning Artist, Multi-Instrumentalist, Songwriter, and Producer Bruno Mars with Artist Signature Stratocaster® Guitar
The Bruno Mars Signature Stratocaster® has classic appeal with highly optimized features that keep the modern player in mind. Mars envisioned an instrument with class that could still appeal to the most technically driven shredders—and this signature guitar is just that.
- Celebrate American Heroes at Regal on November 11
Veterans Day honors the service of all United States Armed Forces members, and on Saturday, November 11, Regal will celebrate our veterans by donating $1 from each popcorn sale to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
- SiriusXM Unveils Next Generation Platform, Bringing Fans Closer To What They Love
The new SiriusXM app, which will begin rolling out in the App Store, Google Play, and on Amazon Fire devices on December 14 with additional platforms and features to come in early 2024, will offer listeners a more personalized, easy-to-use, lean-back streaming experience that puts discovery at the forefront.
- Warner Bros. Discovery and the Empire State Building Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of New Line Cinema's Holiday Classic "Elf" with a Tower Lighting, Special Film Screenings, and Observatory Décor
Beginning November 10, guests who visit the building's 86th floor Observatory can pose with a life-size version of "Buddy the Elf" with a free photo opportunity. And to top it all off, the Empire State Building will be hosting "Elf" movie screenings on December 3, 10, and 17, high atop the building's 80th floor.
- Survey Shows Americans Want Less Taylor Swift In Football Coverage
Football fans have had enough of Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to an October 30 poll of 16,000 random Americans via The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group), the share of Americans who say they want less Swift in their football coverage is an overwhelming 89.3%.
- Lions, Mermaids and Pirates, Oh My! Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas to Debut Show-Stopping Entertainment Lineup
In January 2024, the first-of-its-kind vacation is set to debut a bold, new lineup of full-scale shows across the cruise line's four signature "stages" – air, ice, water and theater – and more live music and comedy than ever before. From the first rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at sea and a live showband extravaganza to the debut cast of robots, skateboarders and more, the playbill of entertainment on Icon is made for every type of family and vacationer.
- Janelle Monáe Joins Milk to Celebrate Female Marathoners in NYC
The singer-songwriter and actor helped female runners celebrate the incredible accomplishment of running a marathon with an empowering DJ set within the VIP Recovery Lounge which also featured professional stretchers from NY Stretch, compression boots, recovery gear and chocolate milk to help repair and rebuild their muscles.
- Gary Sinise Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award from America Salutes You Concert For Gratitude Being Held on Dec. 15
Alana Springsteen and War Hippies join already announced lineup of Chrissy Metz & Dustin Lynch Co-Hosting/Performing; Lecrae, Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, Lily Pearl Black, Charles Esten, Lee Greenwood, Walker Hayes, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan, and Chasing DaVinci Performing.
- SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2023 Nashville Music Awards
SESAC's Song of the Year was awarded to the smash crossover hit "Thank God," penned by Josh Hoge and Christian Stalnecker, and recorded by Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown. Sony Music Publishing took home the title of Publisher of the Year, after winning seven awards throughout the night.
- CraftsyTV Now Available on VIZIO WatchFree+
Now VIZIO WatchFree+ users have 24/7 access to CraftsyTV and its curated programming, featuring expert instruction and DIY videos in a wide range of creative categories such as knitting, crochet, painting, baking, quilting, sewing and more.
