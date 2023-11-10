GameAbove Golf: Josh Anderson Sealed The Victory At The Nevada Open With A Strong Final Round

Anderson tallied 18 birdies for the tournament and a superb seven-under-par third round.

MESQUITE, Nev., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Anderson, a veteran professional golfer, emerged as the grand prize winner at the 2023 Nevada Open Golf Championship. The tournament, which took place over three days at the Palms and Casablanca golf courses in Mesquite, NV, saw 224 golfers participate, with Anderson ultimately topping the leaderboard with a score of 12-under par. GameAbove Entertainment has documented Anderson's journey this year and captured this great win.

Going into the tournament, Anderson was confident in his ability to win. His first round played at Casablanca, a course he wasn't comfortable with, started steadily despite wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Anderson finished even-par with a score of 72, trailing the leader by nine strokes. "The tee shots are awkward and visually intimidating. You had to be really committed to each shot and accept the outcome," Anderson said post-round.

On day two, Anderson had much more success. Playing on the Palms Course, he birdied three of the first four holes but only managed to score -1 through the front nine due to a double bogey on the sixth hole. Determined not to let the leader gap widen, Anderson birdied holes 10-13 and parred the rest of the holes. He finished with a stellar performance, scoring 67 (-5) in the final round, propelling him to the top 10 and two shots behind the lead.

Anderson entered day three of the Open with a return to Casablanca and much more favorable weather conditions than day one. It was a perfect scenario for Anderson to play some of his best golf. A seven-birdie, bogey-free, 65 (-7) final round put him atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, ultimately leading to his tournament win.

"I'm grateful to win but more grateful for the opportunity. God gave me the opportunity and the glory goes to him. It's particularly satisfying to win the Nevada Open—to finish first, you must beat 223 guys. I don't think I've done that before, so this is a special achievement for me," Anderson said.

The Nevada Open Golf Championship has over 40 years of championship history. It is one of Nevada's most respected and anticipated golf tournaments, offering an exciting challenge for some of the best golfers.

About GameAbove Capital

GameAbove Capital, a company owned by CapStone Holdings Inc., is a private capital resource that supports well-established companies dedicated to advancing technology in transportation and sustainability. Additionally, GameAbove Capital endeavors to address the funding gap for women and minorities. To learn more, visit www.GameAboveCapital.com.

About GameAbove Entertainment

GameAbove Entertainment is a media company that develops, produces, and finances original film and television content. We aspire to tell compelling stories and are committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. GameAbove Entertainment is a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company.

