BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- She Writes Press and SparkPress, the two independent trade imprints of SparkPoint Studio, LLC, have entered into a distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster. Under the agreement, Simon & Schuster will handle sales and distribution for all formats worldwide effective August 1, 2024. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the award-winning hybrid publisher in its ongoing mission to expand its reach, enhance author visibility, and bring captivating stories to a global audience.

(PRNewswire)

She Writes Press and SparkPress Enter Into Distribution Agreement with Simon & Schuster

With the move to distribution under Simon & Schuster, She Writes Press and SparkPress will build upon the two imprints' strong sales and growing visibility in the trade marketplace. She Writes Press is known for its strong catalogue of female-authored books, primarily literary and commercial fiction and memoir. SparkPress has carved out a strong niche in both commercial and genre fiction, in addition to young adult and middle grade fiction.

Through this collaboration, She Writes Press and SparkPress continue to lean into the future. "We're an established and popular publisher with over one thousand backlist titles," said Publisher Brooke Warner. "We're pleased that Simon & Schuster sees in our list many areas to mine, and opportunities for growth and reach into more sales channels. For us, this is the top rung of the ladder, and we've fought hard to be here. We're excited for our imprints, and for our authors."

"We are delighted to welcome She Writes Press and SparkPress to our family of distribution clients," said Michael Perlman, Senior Vice President, Simon & Schuster Publisher Services. "Their engaging books perfectly complement our existing lists, and we look forward to working with them to grow their sales both at home and around the world."

She Writes Press and SparkPress have been previously distributed by Ingram Publisher Services and Publishers Group West since 2014.

For press inquiries, please contact: Crystal Patriarche, Crystal@SparkPointStudio.com 480-650-1688.

For more information about She Writes Press and SparkPress, and to explore the imprints' growing catalogue of books, please visit www.shewritespress.com and www.gosparkpress.com.

Simon & Schuster is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital, and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Avid Reader Press, Pocket Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

Simon & Schuster Distribution Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SparkPoint Studio