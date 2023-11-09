Molex Expands European Manufacturing Footprint and Capabilities with State-of-the-Art Campus in Poland

New campus will facilitate timely product delivery of advanced medical devices and electrification solutions to customers in Europe

Significant investment expands Molex's European footprint with up to 85,000 square meters of world-class manufacturing capacity

Strategic location provides access to manufacturing and engineering talent to support the creation of hundreds of new skilled jobs

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced a major expansion of its global manufacturing footprint with the opening of a new campus in Katowice, Poland. The facility's initial 23,000 square-meter manufacturing space will serve as a strategic central location to help facilitate timely delivery of advanced medical devices for Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, as well as electric vehicle and electrification solutions for Molex customers. Future expansion of up to 85,000 square meters is built into Molex's ambitious growth plans for the facility, further increasing Molex's presence in Poland, adding to existing sites in Rokitki and Sulęcin.

"The Katowice campus will expand our European footprint, providing our pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medtech customers with new capabilities and the expert support they need to bring innovative new products to market," said Paul Chaffin, Phillips-Medisize SVP and president of Molex Medical and Pharma Solutions. "This ultimately allows us to further our vision of enabling patients all over the world to live healthier, more productive lives. We look forward to becoming an active part of the local community, as we work together to create significant value for our customers, our new team members and ultimately patients."

Molex has so far invested $110 million in these world-class facilities that will initially support Phillips-Medisize with production of pharmaceutical, medical and diagnostic devices. The site will have state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced medical device assembly, packaging, drug handling and injection molding. Additionally, the campus will manufacture interconnect battery solutions for electric vehicles and high-power busbar solutions for Molex's electrification business.

Katowice will complement Phillips-Medisize's existing operations at six European manufacturing sites in Donegal and Sligo, Ireland; Struer, Denmark; Trhove Sviny, Czech Republic; and two locations in Kontiolahti, Finland.

The large pool of skilled manufacturing and engineering resources in the Katowice area was a major factor influencing Molex's selection of the site location. At planned capacity, the first facilities within the campus will employ approximately 350 employees, including highly skilled production operators, design engineers and quality specialists.

Combining high technology expertise and skilled labor means that both Phillips-Medisize medical customers and Molex automotive and electrification customers now have access to the company's expert capabilities, high-quality services and support in a location that enables speed-to-market and superior quality in product delivery.

The campus will be the first site for both Molex and Phillips-Medisize to hold a LEED Gold certification. ISO 13485 certification is pending construction completion, with additional certifications and registrations to follow, offering more localized value to those customers who require this exacting manufacturing quality.

Molex and Koch Industries in Poland

As Molex is part of Koch Industries, the Katowice campus will further increase the group's presence in Poland. Other Koch companies which have production facilities and service centers in Poland are Guardian Glass, SRG Global, Infor and Koch Business Solutions, which collectively employ nearly 2,400 people.

About Phillips-Medisize

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and invitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture life-saving innovations. In addition, the company's specialty consumer business supports automotive, consumer and defense industries. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips-Medisize leverages its 60-years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to collaborate with customers to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

About Koch Industries, Inc.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with annual revenues that exceed $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, electronics, enterprise software, data analytics, medical products, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, global commodities trading, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $150 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in about 60 countries, Koch companies employ more than 120,000 people worldwide, with about half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

