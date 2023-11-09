Guidehouse Selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Support the Office of Chief Information Officer

Guidehouse chosen as partner to assist on providing the right technology and data to empower the FBI mission

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to partner with their Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) for a five year contract to support critical IT operations, processes and systems.

Guidehouse will support OCIO's objectives in three areas. First, they will assist in ensuring Information Technology resources are focused to be customer-centric, drive operational agility, enrich business functions, and position FBI technology for the future. Second, Guidehouse will further in preserving the public's trust by securing, assessing, and maintaining the FBI's cybersecurity program and IT systems. Lastly, Guidehouse will aid in transformation efforts, managing strategic IT roadmaps, and addressing IT issues that span across the FBI while defining enterprise technology standards to ensure interoperability of enterprise services.

"Guidehouse looks forward to continuing our partnership with the FBI and expanding our support to the OCIO and its important role in the organization. Our team will continue to bring IT thought leadership, leading practices, and consultants that are passionate about the FBI's public safety mission," said John Saad, Partner, Defense and Security Segment Leader at Guidehouse.

Guidehouse has been a strategic partner to the FBI for over 17 years, including in the areas of finance, facilities, strategy, cybersecurity, data governance, organizational design, program and project management, and data analytics on projects throughout the world.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

