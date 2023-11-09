ExchangeRight Expands Strategic Relations Team with Kara Howard, Director of National Accounts

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has expanded its Strategic Relations team with the addition of Kara Howard as director of national accounts. Howard will lead ExchangeRight's efforts to strengthen and increase strategic partnerships with broker-dealers, RIAs, custodial platforms, and institutional accounts.

"I am proud to be a part of a team with the esteemed reputation of ExchangeRight." - Kara Howard

Geoff Flahardy, ExchangeRight's president of strategic relations, shared his enthusiasm about Howard's ability to help ExchangeRight expand and deepen its relationships with industry partners to capitalize on the company's momentum in this challenging market.

"Kara's tenacity, expertise in business development, and history of successful strategic relations and national accounts roles make her an exceptional asset to our team," said Flahardy. "We are keen for Kara to help us serve more advisors and representatives, and their investors who need stability with ExchangeRight's conservative investment strategies and historically recession-resilient offerings."

Howard joins ExchangeRight with more than 15 years of experience in the Alternative Investment industry, focusing on national accounts and business development. She holds Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"I am proud to be a part of a team with the esteemed reputation of ExchangeRight," said Howard. "ExchangeRight's unmatched performance track record, combined with their dedication to empower investors to be secure, free, and generous, sets them apart from other Sponsors. I look forward to spearheading new partnership initiatives for ExchangeRight while upholding my commitment to the advancement and integrity of the Alternative Investment industry."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.7 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.



