Court TV to debut 'The Case Against Bryan Kohberger' on Nov. 12

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV is launching a new documentary special at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 12 that coincides with the one-year anniversary of the shocking murder investigation around four University of Idaho students that stunned the country.

Exclusive new Court TV true crime special premieres Sunday night. (PRNewswire)

"The Case Against Bryan Kohberger" explores the mounting evidence against the former PhD student accused of the grisly crime, including DNA, video surveillance and cell phone data. The one-hour special will explore the strength of the case and provide audiences with a full picture of what authorities believed happened, as local prosecutors are set to soon go to trial. Video here.

"From the beginning, this has been a compelling case to watch unfold. As the investigation continued, we have only seen new layers of complexity emerge. With our viewers closely tracking every development as the case moves closer to trial, this special is aimed at providing them the deeper dive we know they are looking for," said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV.

The debut of "The Case Against Bryan Kohberger'" follows other recent programming expansions for the network, including "Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands" and "Opening Statements with Julie Grant." In addition, the network over the summer launched the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel "Court TV: Legendary Trials," which features the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 30 years, curated from the massive Court TV archives.

In addition to this new true-crime original programming, trials Court TV plans to cover in the months ahead include:

Florida vs. Sarah Boone – Sarah Boone was arrested after her boyfriend was found dead in a zipped-up suitcase. Boone claimed that Jorge Torres Jr's death resulted from a hide-and-seek game gone wrong. But police decided to arrest her after seeing two troubling videos on her phone, showing Boone taunting Torres as he struggled to get out the luggage.

Arizona vs. Christopher Hoopes – Christopher Hoopes , 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, Colleen Hoopes , at the couple's home. Hoopes claimed he accidentally opened fire after she startled him in the middle of the night. According to court documents, the Arizona husband told detectives he pulled the trigger two or three times before realizing he had shot his spouse.

Florida vs. Ashley Benefield – Former ballet dancer Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Doug, 59. Benefield claims she shot her husband in self-defense during a domestic argument, but police allege the evidence does not support that theory. The couple was ending their four-year marriage and fighting over custody of their infant daughter.

