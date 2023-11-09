Alamar Biosciences Announces Seminal Publication in Nature Communications Demonstrating Superior Performance of the NULISA™ Platform

NULISA demonstrated 250-fold higher detection sensitivity in comparison to current NGS-based multiplex PEA approach

Installed first ARGO™ HT System at Stanford University as part of the Early Access Program

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, announced today the first publication of a paper in Nature Communications on the development and validation of its NULISA technology. The manuscript, entitled "NULISA: a proteomic liquid biopsy platform with attomolar sensitivity and high multiplexing," describes Alamar's novel immunoassay methodology that leverages its proprietary signal-to-noise ratio enhancement technology, along with the latest advancements in next-generation sequencing, to deliver superior performance in comparison to existing methods of protein detection.

"Access to the proteome is currently limited by the tradeoffs between depth and breadth required from current analysis methods. Our NULISA technology reinvents the immunoassay, offering an unmatched combination of ultra-high sensitivity and high multiplexing, along with unrivaled simplicity to proteomic analysis," said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chairman & CEO of Alamar. "We are incredibly excited about its potential to one day make protein-based liquid biopsies routine and eventually standard of care."

Alamar's NULISA technology utilizes a novel sequential capture and release method to purify the immune complex, improving signal-to-noise by more than 10,000-fold. It also demonstrates 250-fold higher detection sensitivity in comparison to current NGS-based multiplex PEA approach. With both qPCR and NGS readouts, NULISA enables both focused analysis of validated biomarkers and highly multiplexed profiling of hundreds to ultimately thousands of proteins.

The company also announced the successful installation of its ARGO HT System at Stanford University, its first early access site, ahead of its planned commercial launch in 2024. Using the ARGO HT System, researchers at Stanford will be able to analyze hundreds of protein biomarkers rapidly and robustly with the sensitivity to detect targets down to the attomolar (fg/mL) level from as little as 10 µl of sample.

"Using Alamar's technology, we have seen the NULISA Assay demonstrate the highest sensitivity to detect changes in the inflammatory response of patients with COVID-19 in comparison to other technologies," said Holden Maecker, Ph.D. Director, Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University. "We are excited to now have the first beta instrument installed in our lab. Its performance, in combination with the ease of use provided by the ARGO HT system, makes it an ideal solution for immune profiling."

The ARGO HT System is a fully automated, high-throughput, precision proteomics platform for ultra-high sensitivity analysis of proteins across a range of multiplex levels to support broad biomarker profiling and translation into clinical use. The ARGO HT System enables a fully automated workflow for the NULISA Assay, with less than 30 minutes of hands-on time from sample to data, and highly reproducible results, with less than 10% coefficient of variation.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's two proprietary technology platforms, NULISA and Attobody™, along with the ARGO System, work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

