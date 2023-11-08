SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RECOGNIZED ON FORBES' 2023 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ALL-STARS LIST

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) celebrates its recognition on the first-ever Forbes' 2023 Customer Experience All-Stars list. Southwest Airlines® ranks No. 100 out of 300 brands consumers in the U.S. view most positively for the company's products, services, and treatment of customers.

"Southwest is committed to delivering a travel experience that aligns with our brand and meets the evolving expectations of our Customers," said Tony Roach, Senior Vice President Marketing and Customer Experience at Southwest Airlines. "We've made significant investments to offer industry-leading flexible policies, enhanced digital capabilities, as well as more modern cabin and airport experiences. Our goal is to make traveling with Southwest as easy as possible, while enabling our Employees to deliver the Southwest Hospitality that we are famous for."

In 2022, Southwest® outlined its two-billion-dollar plan to transform its Customer Experience. Since then, the carrier has upgraded its inflight WiFi[1], installed larger overhead bins and in-seat power onboard new aircraft deliveries, delivered a robust portfolio of digital enhancements including digital baggage tracking, removed expiration dates from flight credits, launched free same-day standby for all Customers[2], and announced enhancements to the Southwest Rapid Rewards® program designed to make it easier for Customers to earn tier benefits.

Customer Experience All-Stars, powered by HundredX, compiled data from an online survey that ran throughout 2022. The survey asked consumers to rate brands and products they view most positively, in more than a dozen categories regarding the company's products, services, and treatment of customers. In total, the survey received 3.7 million ratings from 121,000 respondents, with more than 2,220 unique brands reviewed.

For more information on Southwest's plan to enhance the travel experience, visit Southwest.com/experience.

1Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Internet access for $8 per device from takeoff to landing. Price is subject to change. May not be available for the full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch Internet experience, Southwest prohibits access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites and also prohibits access to certain obscene or offensive content. 2 Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the flight is cancelled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. You can list for same-day standby via a Southwest Customer Service Agent at the airport or the Southwest app or mobile web. You will receive a message based on the contact preference selected during booking if you are cleared on the flight. For both same-day change and same-day standby, you must change your flight or request to be added to the same-day standby list at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your original flight or the no-show policy will apply. If using the app or mobile web for standby, you must list your name 30 minutes ahead of scheduled departure. Government taxes and fees may apply but you will be refunded. Your original boarding position is not guaranteed. See Southwest.com/standby for more details.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

3 Based on U.S. Dept. Of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 4Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 51973-2019 annual profitability

