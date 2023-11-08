Pharmspective Launches AccessAI™ Market Access Artificial Intelligence platform

First of its' kind AI tool ready to replace legacy approaches to secondary research and knowledge acquisition about the Market Access landscape

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmspective LLC announced today the introduction of AccessAI™, the first artificial intelligence (AI) tool built to simplify the acquisition of Market Access knowledge for the biopharmaceutical industry.

AccessAI™ (https://access-ai.net/) has a foundation of over 12,000 references curated and vetted from hundreds of data sources (updated daily) that discuss commercial and government insurers, reimbursement, delivery channels, distribution, payment models, policy, and access and coverage dynamics that impact pharmaceutical manufacturers. AccessAI™ integrates AI technology with expert knowledge that is updated daily to provide on-demand research into market access challenges facing pharmaceutical decision makers.

"AccessAI™ provides a long-overdue solution to dated secondary research approaches that are inefficient and less than cost-effective in acquiring answers to important market access questions," said Nicole Espinoza, Vice-President, Knowledge Management. "Market access knowledge acquisition is ideal for leveraging recent advances in AI to deliver research faster and more accurately."

AccessAI™ is available as a web-enabled, subscription-based portal similar to the simple interfaces associated with standard AI platforms. To support AccessAI™, the company has enlisted a dedicated Content Management team that will help clients maximize the platform's value across Payer Insights teams, Account Management organizations, Payer Marketing groups, and Access Strategy units.

"AccessAI™ is a prime example of how to use AI chatbots for maximum efficiency," stated Laurie Blunt, Director of Content Acquisition. "By connecting AccessAI™'s generative content capability to credible, high-quality market access data sources, we can produce exceptional market research at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional secondary research approaches."

Healthcare companies can contact Pharmspective about AccessAI™ by emailing:

Media Communications

Pharmspective is a Healthcare Knowledge Management Company. Pharmspective currently markets AccessAI™, a first-of-its'-kind Market Access Artificial Intelligence tool that answers questions about the market access and reimbursement landscape across the Healthcare Ecosystem, HealthPlanView™, a novel payer analytics platform providing a multi-stakeholder cost perspective, and PolicyView™, a medical policy analyzer of over 5,000 specialty drug medical policies. We simplify understanding of the Healthcare Ecosystem with cutting edge technologies that clarify the evolving healthcare landscape and move beyond legacy approaches to understanding the payer landscape.

View original content:

SOURCE Pharmspective