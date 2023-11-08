MEDFAR announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ in Canada and Technology Fast 500™ program winners in North America for 2023

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MEDFAR received recognition as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Technology Fast 500™ awards programs for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

"MEDFAR's recognition on the Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 is a testament to our employees' commitment to innovation in transforming healthcare," commented Elias Farah, co-founder and CEO of MEDFAR Clinical Solutions. "Since our inception, we have been dedicated to leading the charge towards a future where healthcare is more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered than ever before."

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. MEDFAR ranks 50th on the Fast 50™ and 406th on the Technology Fast 500™ list for all of North America with a 303 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

Since pioneering the first web-based electronic medical record (EMR) software in Québec with its MYLE Integrated Care Platform, MEDFAR has continuously evolved its solutions to reshape care delivery. Bringing physicians, care teams and patients on one single platform provides an interconnected way to manage care for better patient outcomes. MEDFAR now counts on more than 300 employees throughout Canada, the United States, India and Armenia, all dedicated to its mission to drive excellence and efficiency in healthcare around the world.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ program

Deloitte today released its "North America Technology Fast 500™," an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors, now in its 29th year.

About MEDFAR

Founded in 2010, MEDFAR Clinical Solutions provides an intuitive and interconnected way of managing care through its fast, reliable, and secure SaaS-based MYLE Integrated Care platform. Its solutions streamline clinical processes and empower 15,000 healthcare professionals daily to provide better care for more than 20 million patients visits across North America. MEDFAR pledges to transform quality of care on a global scale with a plan to enable 500 thousand care providers to deliver high-quality care to 500 million patients across 5 continents by 2030.

