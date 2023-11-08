Igniting a Movement: Panda Health Opens Its Platform to All Health Systems, Expanding Membership Options

Hospital and health system leaders can now join Panda at no cost as the company aims to get the best digital tools into the hands of providers.

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Health , a digital health intelligence platform and marketplace that connects hospitals and digital health companies, has announced that individuals employed by hospitals and health systems can now access its digital health platform at no cost.

With hundreds of digital health categories available to choose from, and thousands of digital vendors and technologies within those categories, it is extremely difficult and time-consuming for hospitals to evaluate options, identify the most effective solutions for their unique needs, and negotiate contracts. This is where Panda Health adds immense value. Individuals who join as members will have access to the full Panda Health platform, including solution evaluation tools, exclusive market intelligence, and community forums and roundtables.

"Panda Health is uniquely positioned to advance healthcare by supporting hospitals to find and adopt cutting-edge digital tools," said Ken Holmen, MD, President and CEO of CentraCare, which—along with Gundersen Health System and ThedaCare—is a founding organization of Panda Health. "Today's announcement further supports the mission of the founders: to ensure that all hospitals can easily find proven, vetted technologies that will most effectively meet the needs of their patients and their care teams."

Prior to today, hospitals and health systems were charged membership and transaction fees when procuring solutions through the platform. In an effort to ensure that all hospital and health system leaders can access unbiased market intelligence and other insights that de-risk digital health decision making, Panda Health has eliminated these fees.

As hospitals ramp up their digital health strategies and investments, access to the insights available through Panda's platform is becoming even more important. In a recent survey of 100 hospital leaders, 72% said digital health solution adoption within hospitals will increase over the next three years. At the same time, 68% described the digital health solution market as challenging and 62% said it is difficult to navigate. In addition, only 20% said that they are very confident that they select the best digital health solutions for their needs.

"At the heart of every healthcare organization is a commitment to patient well-being, and digital technologies must support this sacred pledge," said Ryan Bengtson, MHSA, President and COO , Panda Health. "We understand the needs of hospitals and we continue to passionately advocate for technologies that have proven value in clinical outcomes and patient and provider experience. By further opening access to our platform, we are continuing to support the hospitals that we were built to serve."

Individuals who are interested in joining the Panda Health platform can sign up here.

Learn more about how Panda is helping hospitals and digital health companies connect for optimal results by contacting growth@panda.health . For more information on Panda and how they are supporting safer digital health decision making, visit Panda.health .

About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

